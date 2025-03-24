The Chicago Bears didn’t wait long to sign center Drew Dalman when the legal tampering window opened. But they didn’t stop there, signing defensive tackle Grady Jarrett amongst a slew of additions.

Only 26-years-old, Dalman is expected to be the centerpiece of Chicago’s offensive line for the foreseeable future. He was arguably the most coveted center in free agency and the Bears have gotten plenty of praise for the signing.

Jarrett has been in the NFL for 10 years and is entering his age-32 season. But you gain a lot of knowledge in that time. The Bears are attempting to rebuild their culture under new head coach Ben Johnson. And alongside his play on the field, how Jarrett operates as a leader will be pivotal.

Despite their many differences, Dalman and Jarrett do have something in common. They’re both coming to the Bears after beginning their careers with the Atlanta Falcons. As Dalman prepares to take over as Chicago’s new center, he’s grateful to have Jarrett to help ease his transition, via team reporter Larry Mayer.

“Super fortunate to be a teammate with Grady,” Dalman said. “Incredible player, incredible guy in the locker room. Absolute professional. I remember coming into Atlanta and seeing him go about his business and seeing him work, and I immediately understood like, ‘OK, this is the gold standard.’ And then in practice making me look silly dozens of times, exploiting my weaknesses, forcing me to learn from them and adapt to them, so that’s been invaluable in my development.”

“I look forward to practicing against him more,” Dalman continued. “He’s a guy that lets us know about our tells and our tendencies because he’ll pick up on them because he’s a savvy player in that way. I think he’s a huge resource for the offensive line in general.”

What Drew Dalman offers Chicago Bears

When the Bears traded for guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney, it was clear they were going to be aggressive in improving their offensive line. By signing Dalman to a three-year, $42 million contract, Chicago completed their plan and ensured quarterback Caleb Williams would have a formidable wall in front of him.

Injuries limited Dalman to just nine games during the 2024 season. However, when he was on the gridiron, he earned a 78.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking fourth/64 centers. His 79.8 run blocking grade ranked fifth/64. Furthermore, Dalman was a key component in helping running back Bijan Robinson gain 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Bears as a whole finished their 2024 ranked 25th in rushing offense, averaging 102 yards per game. For D’Andre Swift or whoever is carrying the ball, Dalman must be a guiding light and find a way to open up the whole.

At 26-years-old, Chicago will build their offensive line around Dalman. What was once a major position of need has become a position of strength for the Bears.

What about Grady Jarrett

Dalman’s description of Jarrett shows exactly the type of role he will fill in Chicago. As a 10-year NFL veteran, Jarrett understands what works and what doesn’t at the NFL level. While he has never played outside of Atlanta, Jarrett will still be a valued veteran for any young player on the team. When times get tough, the Bears will rely on the defensive tackle.

But Chicago signed Jarrett for the work he provides on the gridiron. The 2024 season was a bit of a down campaign from the defensive tackle as he continued to work his way back from ACL surgery. But over his 10-year career with the Falcons, Jarrett racked up 496 tackles, 126 quarterback hits and 36.5 sacks.

Much like Dalman will help the run game, Jarrett will be the defensive version. Chicago ranked 28th in run defense in 2024, allowing 136.3 yards per game. Jarrett will be tasked with clogging up any holes in the middle and ensuring the runner doesn’t get downhill with a head of steam.

Ultimately, the Bears are looking to build a new culture under Johnson. Between his play on the field and leadership off of it, Jarrett will play a massive role in getting Chicago back on track. Dalman can’t wait to get back to work with his longtime teammate, this time with the Bears.

