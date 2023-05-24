Report: 2 Chicago Bears Defensive End Trade Targets Skip Practice

General manager Ryan Poles has yet to close the deal on bringing Edge help on the Chicago Bears defense since the draft. Poles hinted earlier this month that the Bears would try to bring someone in soon, possibly via trade. Two trade targets at defensive end missed voluntary OTAs this week, and there could be smoke with trades attached to their names shortly.

The pool of available defensive ends is shrinking rapidly before June. Za’Darius Smith was traded to the Cleveland Browns. The New York Jets restructured Carl Lawson’s deal. Edge rusher Markus Golden just signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers Wednesday.

Update: The #Steelers signed Edge Markus Golden to a 1-year deal, per @AdamSchefter Golden had 11 sacks in 2021 for the #Cardinals pic.twitter.com/HnNEgiyWrp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 24, 2023

Two Chicago Bears trade targets miss practice

The Bears might need to get more assertive if they want to fix the pass rush before this season, and the Washington Commanders might provide a remedy. According to Ben Standing, Chase Young and Montez Sweat skipped out on voluntary OTAs this week.

#Commanders Pass-Rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat are also not present at voluntary OTAs, per @BenStandig. Offensive Tackle Charles Leto as well. pic.twitter.com/6bnGw35SKb — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 23, 2023

The Commanders have said publicly they don’t intend to trade Young or Sweat this offseason. The team needs those players to produce this season in an attempt to save head coach Ron Rivera’s job. However, Sweat and Young could force the front office’s hand if they sit out this summer. The Commanders said they would listen to an offer for Young if a team gave them an enticing proposition.

We’ll see if Poles takes the bait as two Commanders stars appear more worried about their future pay than work on the gridiron.

