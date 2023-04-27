The SEC is a special type of football in college. Players who go to that conference play the best-of-the-best almost weekly. The SEC places more players in the NFL than any other conference, and their coaching staffs try and prepare student-athletes for the NFL. But Chicago Bears first-round pick Darnell Wright is about the experience another level of football during OTAs next month. Wright, who general manager Ryan Poles selected with the tenth overall pick, spoke about his pre-draft workout with the Bears this offseason.

Darnell Wright worked with Chicago Bears staff members

Wright had a couple of opportunities to work with the Bears staff this offseason. The All-SEC offensive tackle played under offensive coordinator Luke Getsy during the Senior Bowl. Wright also had a private workout with offensive line coach Chris Morgan. Wright told reporters the workouts he had with Morgan were extensive. According to Bears writer Larry Mayer, Wright said Morgan kicked his “ass” with a training they had at Tennessee’s facility.

“He kicked my ass, if we’re being honest,” Wright said. “He wanted to see what I was made of. It was hard, but I didn’t quit. I think he respected that. He put me through the ringer. We were out there working. He just wanted to see if I’d quit, and I wouldn’t quit.”

The Bears made sure they did their homework before taking him with their first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Poles needed to hit on this pick, and he made a safe choice by taking a top offensive lineman to help protect Justin Fields this season. Wright passed his first test by not giving up on Morgan. Now he’ll have to bring that spirit to the Bears daily in practice and games against NFL players.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected] To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE