Chicago Bears coach excited about new kicker

Following the two critical blunders by Cairo Santos in Week 1, the Chicago Bears kicker started Week 2 by kicking the ball out of bounds to give the Detroit Lions great field position. The Lions immediately drove for a touchdown.

The Bears could soon have a kicking competition with Jake Moody. Chicago added the San Francisco 49ers’ 2023 third-round pick to the practice squad last week. While the Bears had no plans to give him the starting job in Week 3, the team likes the talent the former Michigan standout has.

The Chicago Bears have high hopes for new kicker

Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower believes Moody has potential to develop in Chicago.

“Good player, good player. Good talent. Good player with good talent,” Hightower told reporters this week of Moody, via CHGO Bears. “He’s a young developmental player that we’re excited to work with on the practice squad.”

Hightower suggested that it could take time for Moody to progress before they’re ready to sign him to the 53-man roster.

“We’ll develop his talent as we go, but it would be selfish of me to not focus on the Dallas Cowboys right now,” Hightower said.

Moody was released from the 49ers after a Week 1 game in which he struggled to make field goals. He needs to clear his head before he’s ready to attempt field goals for the Bears. But if Santos continues to make mistakes, the Bears will have no other option but to begin a kicking battle.

