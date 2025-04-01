Chicago Bears starting safety Jaquan Brisker missed most of the 2024 regular season following a concussion in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers. The young safety only played in 5 games during his third season on the team.

Brisker has shown in all three seasons that he can be a star safety for the Bears defense. Brisker got at least one forced fumble, a sack, and an interception in his first three seasons with Chicago. The biggest question that is looming is whether Brisker stays healthy moving forward in 2025. Will Brisker be able to get back to the level he was before his injury?

During an interview on Tuesday at the NFL coaches meetings, Bears head coach Ben Johnson provided the media and fans with an update on the situation regarding the Bears starting safety.

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson gives great news on Jaquan Brisker

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin revealed in a post on X that the Bears head coach revealed a relieving update on the safety. Johnson revealed that he believes that Brisker has been officially medically cleared and will be able to be a part of the Bears offseason program starting next week.

Ben Johnson said he believes safety Jaquan Brisker has been medically cleared. Brisker sustained a concussion in Week 5 vs. Carolina and missed the remainder of the 2024 season. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 1, 2025

Having Brisker back on the team is a huge help for Chicago. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will be able to bring the best out of him without question. Hopefully, Brisker can stay healthy moving forward as we inch closer to the 2025 regular season.

