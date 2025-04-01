Along with addressing the offensive line this offseason, bringing in and developing edge rushers is a top priority for the Chicago Bears entering 2025. Despite former head coach Matt Eberflus bringing a defensive scheme to the Windy City that had much success, it didn’t involve a lot of pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

The trade for Montez Sweat during the 2023 season gave Chicago fans hope that they’re struggling pass-rushing unit would shift, but not much has changed in the last year and a half. Sweat was a quality addition from the jump during the 2023 campaign, as he recorded six sacks in nine games. 2024 was a different story for the 28-year-old in his first full season with the franchise, as he collected just 5.5 sacks in 16 games.

It was believed that Sweat was playing through injury for most of last season. Adding that factor to the constant double teams that he faced made it understandable for his numbers to go down from 2023. Help was brought in via free agency for Sweat when Dayo Odinbingyo agreed to a three-year deal worth $16 million per season.

There is still a strong possibility that another young edge is taken in the draft later this month, but the Bears will need a second-year guy to take a step forward this year to make an impact for the team in a new defensive system.

New Chicago Bears staff excited to work with Austin Booker

After not seeing many snaps in his rookie season, the new coaching staff is excited to work with Austin Booker ahead of camp this summer. Adam Hoge posted on X regarding a comment made by new head coach Ben Johnson and how Dennis Allen has a plan to get Booker ready to go physically in his scheme.

“Ben Johnson said Dennis Allen would like Austin Booker to add some weight to help him set the edge,” Hoge posted on X. “Get to at least 250. He was listed at 245 last season. They’re excited about his skill set.”

Booker played in 17 games last season and finished the year with 1.5 sacks and 21 total tackles. He didn’t get many chances to rotate into games as frequently as some might have liked, but the vision is clear that the coaching staff sees his potential. Allen’s system relies on getting pressure on the quarterback more than anything, so it’s a good thing that he has plans to get Booker involved in 2025.

Austin Booker has the potential to be a difference maker

The front office traded back into the draft to snag Booker with a fifth-round pick last year. He spent time at Minnesota and Kansas in his collegiate career, with his 2023 year as a Jayhawk being the one that put him on the map.

Booker recorded eight sacks and 12.0 tackles for loss in his lone year on the field at Kansas and attracted front offices across the NFL as a sleeper prospect in the draft. Booker’s explosiveness off the edge gives plenty of reason for fans to be intrigued as to what he could become with a new coaching staff overseeing his development.

