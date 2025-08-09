Chicago Bears coaching staff reportedly ‘encouraging’ players to fight

The Chicago Bears coaching staff is bringing intensity to the practice field, and they want the energy to infect the roster.

The joint practice between the Bears and Miami Dolphins on Friday had multiple fights break out between the two teams (with some friendly fire on the Dolphins’ side). Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald claimed that the Bears took cheap shots at quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back De’Von Achane, and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

During an episode of “Dolphins in Depth” on Saturday, Kelly said that Bears beat reporter Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times told him that the Bears have been “encouraging” fights during practice.

“Lieser basically said the practice previous to (Friday), there were like, a bunch of fights, Bear on Bear fights, and the coaches were like, encouraging it,” Kelly said.

Chicago Bears S Jonathan Owens singled out

Kelly pointed out that safety Jonathan Owens was a dirty player during the practice.

“He is dirty,” Kelly said of USA Olympic legend Simone Biles’ husband. He should have been thrown out of the very first 11 on 11 practice. If the Bears had thrown out a player and sent a message, like, kick him out of practice. And I’ve seen it. I’ve been in joint practice where guys have been kicked out, because you’re supposed to protect one another.”

The Bears are building a head-hunting culture under defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. So far in training camp, the Bears have been getting the best of quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense.

The defense is setting the tone for the team, which is a good thing to see before the regular season begins. Allen isn’t making life easy on Williams, and when the offense starts to pile up some wins on the defense, the Bears should be prepared to handle any defense that comes their way in the regular season.

Based on Kelly’s take from Friday’s practice, the league isn’t ready for the storm the Bears are brewing in camp.

At least, the soft Dolphins sure weren’t.

