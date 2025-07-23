Chicago Bears’ Cole Kmet gets brutally honest on Ben Johnson expectations

Tight end Cole Kmet is entering his sixth season with the Chicago Bears. But now he is preparing to enter a completely different environment under head coach Ben Johnson.

Johnson has brought an explosive energy to Chicago’s offseason program and hasn’t been afraid to call players out if things aren’t going right. During the first practice of training camp, Johnson was heard yelling at quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense. Furthermore, when they didn’t line up right in 7-on-7s, he pulled the entire unit off the field, via Adam Hoge of CHGO.

First #Bears practice is in the books and there were some growing pains. Ben Johnson got on Caleb & the first-team multiple times, and eventually pulled the entire unit in 7-on-7s after they couldn't get lined up twice in a row. No sign of Luther Burden. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) July 23, 2025

But Kmet has seen how bad things have gotten in Chicago. He understands that the Windy City needed some winds of change. While some may view getting yelled at by their coach as a bad thing, Kmet already understands the expectations laid forth by Johnson, via Zack Pearson of Bear Report.

“That’s on par for Ben. If you’re not doing it right, he’s going to pull you out,” Kmet said.

Cole Kmet says he wasn't surprised today when Ben Johnson pulled the first team off of a drill after not lining up properly. "That's on par for Ben. If you're not doing it right, he's going to pull you out." #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) July 23, 2025

The tight end even went a bit further, saying the things Johnson got on the offense for are things they should know, via Cassie Carlson of Fox 32. Overall, even if the offense’s performance was perfect to start training camp, Kmet believes in the philosophy his new head coach is bringing.

Cole Kmet on Ben Johnson pulling the #Bears 1st team offense in 7 on 7s: "That's on par for how Ben is." Said the play was, "Stuff they should know." @fox32news — Cassie Carlson (@CassieCarlsonTV) July 23, 2025

Chicago Bears’ new tight end plan

Johnson has been adamant that Kmet will remain a key part of Chicago’s offense. He is coming off of a down season, but so is everyone on the Bears. Overall, Kmet has caught 258 passes for 2,592 and 19 touchdowns over his five-year tenure.

But Chicago decided to use their No. 10 overall pick on fellow tight end Colston Loveland. That’ll make the offense much more dynamic, but will also complicate things for Kmet. Still, Johnson ran plenty of 12 personnel during his time with the Detroit Lions.

Kmet should operate as the in-line blocker while catching passes in the short to intermediate game. He’ll also be a difference maker in the red zone, especially with Keenan Allen and his team-leading seven touchdown grabs no longer around. Loveland will be a playmaker all over the field. Specifically, Johnson will look to use his athleticism as a mismatch against linebackers. Overall, once fully healthy, Loveland will be a dangerous playmaker for Williams to work with.

Ultimately though, neither tight end can shine if the offense can’t even get to line of scrimmage under Johnson’s standards. Kmet has now seen in first-hand and is prepared to put in the work to prove why he is a strong fit in his new head coach’s scheme.

