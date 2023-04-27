Trending
Chicago Bears fans pressure Cole Kmet to refute report on frustration with Justin Fields

Chicago Bears Cole Kmet
Photo courtesy of Matt Marton USA Today

A report recently by the editor of Pro Football Weekly, Hub Arkush, that Chicago Bears players are unsure if Justin Fields is the franchise guy at quarterback. Arkush named tight end Cole Kmet as a possible source who’s frustrated Fields didn’t pass the ball to him enough. Bears fans who heard or read the report wanted to hear from Kmet on the issue.

Cole Kmet
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet was named as a player that could be frustrated with Justin Fields.

What Arkush said on his podcast is what could be described as a cowardly and weasely way of reporting. Arkush never said that Kmet was the person who said that directly, but that a source said Kmet “could be” the person who aired grievances against Fields.

The same tight end, by the way, who had the most receiving yards on the team and the most touchdowns (7) in 2022. Seven touchdowns ties Kmet for the third most touchdowns by a tight end for the 2022 season. Kmet did have one of the lower target rates last season, which could cause some irritation for the pass catcher.

As of this publishing, Kmet has not responded to the comments in a report or on social media.

Chicago Bears fans urge Cole Kmet to comment

Bears fans responded not long after Arkush’s report or rumor, whatever one wants to make of his babble, came to the public. Here are the best takes of fans wanting Kmet to answer if he’s unsure of Fields as the team’s quarterback.

