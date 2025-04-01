Chicago Bears’ Cole Kmet gets ‘critical’ message from Ben Johnson

While the Chicago Bears have been connected to Tyler Warren with their No. 10 overall pick, they already have tight end Cole Kmet on their roster. He may have been lost in the offense sometimes in 2024, but the Bears are paying him nearly $10 million in 2025 for a reason.

As Ben Johnson steps into his new role as head coach, he’ll be looking for ways to get Kmet more involved. Not only is he a strong blocker, but the tight end offers quarterback Caleb Williams a safety blanket over the middle of the field. And if Keenan Allen leaves in free agency, Kmet can claim a key role in the red zone.

Johnson has already begun planning how to get the ball into Kmet’s hands more. Even as the Warren rumors continue to swirl, the tight end seems locked into a pivotal role in Chicago’s offense. To be precise, the exact word Johnson used was, “critical,” via Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns of The Athletic.

“I know he’s going to play a critical role in what we try to do this year,” Johnson said of Kmet.

“We’re going to put him in a place where he can succeed,” Johnson said. “He’s done some things where, call it branch routes, outbreakers by No. 3 in the formation that have been really impressive, but we might try to move him around to different spots all the way outside the numbers to attached (in-line) and everywhere in between. I’m excited about working with him.”

Cole Kmet’s run with Chicago Bears

The Bears originally selected Kmet with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. While his rookie year saw him catch just 28 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns, the tight end was Chicago’s full-time starter by 2021. He has gone on to appear in 84 games with the Bears, making 76 starts.

Kmet’s numbers have been a bit up and down during his time in Chicago, however they do come with impressive highs. In 2022, he set a new career-high with seven touchdowns receptions. One year later, Kmet set new career-bests in receptions (73) and receiving yards (719) while still scoring six touchdowns. Overall, the tight end has made 258 grabs for 2,592 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Kmet is undoubtedly coming off of a down 2024 season, however. He caught 47 passes for 474 yards and four touchdowns. Maybe the issue was the Bears’ constantly changing play callers, or Williams getting acclimated to the NFL. But Kmet’s 60.6 grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked 31/37 tight ends isn’t going to excite anyone.

Still, Johnson has big plans for the tight end. While his first step is helping Williams reach his potential, he’s hoping to get Kmet to the point where he is a crucial target for the quarterback.

Ben Johnson loves the tight end

Working in Kmet’s favor is how much Johnson has favored the tight end over his career. He joined the Detroit Lions in 2019. That year, the Lions took TJ Hockenson with their No. 8 overall pick. Fast forward to 2023, and Detroit used their No. 34 overall pick on Sam LaPorta. Johnson hasn’t been afraid to use high draft capital on tight ends.

But even if that means selecting Warren at No. 10, Kmet shouldn’t be too concerned. Johnson used 12 personnel – two tight ends on the field – 32.2 percent of his offensive plays in 2024, the third-highest in the NFL, via Sumer Sports. So rather than Warren cannibalizing Kmet’s production, the pairing would form a dynamic duo at tight end.

If Johnson is planning for Kmet to be his top tight end, however, the going on 27-year-old is set for a major leap in 2025. During his first two years with the Lions, LaPorta has caught 146 passes for 1,615 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has immediate become a major part of Detroit’s offense. And while LaPorta and Kmet are two different players, Johnson will hope the latter can make a similar impact.

While the Bears have already added to their offense, they surely aren’t finished. The 2025 NFL Draft will be telling in terms of what Chicago’s final depth chart looks like. But barring any massive changes, Johnson is still planning to have Kmet lead the tight end room in 2025.

