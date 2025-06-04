Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet has consistently proven himself to be a capable starting tight end in the NFL. Since being drafted in 2020, Kmet has been a key figure in the Bears’ offense, both in the passing game and with blocking.

Kmet didn’t have as good of a 2024 season as everyone expected. However, that was due to the previous coaching staff being unable to utilize the five-year tight end. Kmet only had 47 receptions for 474 yards and only 4 touchdowns, down from the last two seasons.

Even though Kmet has been a solid starter for the Bears, the team decided to make a surprising move and draft former Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Head coach Ben Johnson clearly has a vision for the future of the team and thinks Loveland and Kmet could make a dominant 12-personnel duo in the NFL.

In Tuesday’s press conference following the first practice of mandatory mini-camp, Kmet spoke with the media. Kmet opened up to the media about how he felt when the Bears drafted Loveland, and also gave massive praise to his head coach.

The Chicago Bears’ tight end has admitted he was “taken aback” by the Colston Loveland pick

Kmet admitted to the media that he was “taken aback a little bit” when the Bears decided to draft Loveland. However, Kmet went on to explain how the new head coach of the Bears immediately called to explain his reasoning for selecting Loveland, as well as explaining his vision for the future. The five-year tight end gave Johnson massive praise for calling him immediately after drafting Loveland.

Cole Kmet says Ben Johnson called him right away and explained the decision to draft Colston Loveland at No. 10 overall. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) June 3, 2025

Via Dave on X:

“At first you are taken back a little bit. But Ben was awesome about it, in terms of calling right away and kind of explaining the decision. From there your’e on board with it and you understand their vision.

Cole Kmet said he was "taken back a little bit," when the Bears took Loveland at No. 10. pic.twitter.com/w1PVUI7LYk — Dave (@dave_bfr) June 3, 2025

Kmet also mentioned that there will be times when he and Loveland will not only complement each other, but also there will be times when it can get very competitive.

Cole Kmet has a major goal in mind for himself and Colston Loveland

Kmet also told the media about the goal he has set for himself and Loveland: that is to be “the best 12-personnel tandem in the NFL”.

Cole Kmet on pairing up with rookie Colston Loveland: “The goal is to be the best ‘12’ tandem in the league.” pic.twitter.com/9taJPlkzP9 — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) June 3, 2025

Bears head coach Ben Johnson ran a lot of plays in 12-personnel with two tight ends during his tenure as offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions and was very successful at doing it. It has been expected that the Bears offense will run more two tight end sets during the 2025 season.

Loveland is an excellent pass catcher, Kmet has been very well with blocking, and this could lead to a lot of explosive plays in the near future. It remains to be seen who will be the Bears’ top tight end for the 2025 season.

