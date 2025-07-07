Chicago Bears’ Cole Kmet trade buzz doused in cold water by insider

With rookie Colston Loveland joining the team, fellow tight end Cole Kmet has been a popular trade candidate in numerous offseason lists. However, the Chicago Bears don’t seem poised to trade Kmet away anytime soon.

Things can always change, perhaps Loveland is everything the Bears expected and more. But new head coach Ben Johnson has been adamant that Kmet will still have a key role in the offense. As Johnson takes over the Bears, he’s looking to accumulate as much talent as possible, and keeping Kmet gives Chicago some intriguing 12 personnel possibilities.

When training camp begins, fans will begin to see how Johnson will use Loveland and Kmet together. They should get used to it, as Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic doesn’t see Kmet being traded anytime soon.

“Quick media literacy refresher, because I was confused to see the social media algorithm churning out Kmet trade chatter. It’s not uncommon — especially this time of year — to speculate about a player who “could” be a trade candidate. That generally doesn’t mean anything,” Fishbain wrote. “If a writer is surveying NFL rosters looking for potential trade chips and they come to the Bears, they might look at the Colston Loveland draft pick and think, “Oh, maybe they could move Kmet.”

“But that’s all that would be, so let’s all be careful to discern between “yeah, this player would make sense as a trade chip” and “this team wants to move this player.”

“It’s the summer, everyone’s looking for content, and the Bears’ depth chart might look top-heavy at tight end,” Fishbain concluded. “That’s all there is to it. Does that mean Kmet will never be traded? No, but I’m not sure why the Bears would at this point.”

Why Cole Kmet has generated trade buzz

As soon as the Bears turned in Loveland’s name with the No. 10 overall pick, fans and analysts began drafting Kmet trade packages. Chicago didn’t take the tight end just to keep him off the field. On the surface, it’s fair to assume the Bears are moving on from Kmet just based on Loveland’s arrival.

During his three years at Michigan, the tight end caught 117 passes for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns. He won a national championship in 2023 and then ended his time with the Wolverines a Second-team All-American. Loveland set new career-highs in receptions (56) and touchdowns (five) in 2024.

He certainly caught Chicago’s eye, who selected the tight end specifically for his pass catching ability. The Bears were heavily connected to fellow top tight end prospect Tyler Warren leading up to the draft. But Loveland’s work in open space and ability to make defenders miss made him to first player off the board at his position.

Despite missing most of the offseason recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, Loveland will still have a major role in Johnson’s offense. Over time, the tight end is expected to become one of quarterback Caleb Williams’ top targets.

Chicago Bears still counting on Kmet

The Bears made their Loveland selection with Kmet in mind, rather than in spite of it. Johnson will need to find a way to make the pieces work, but Chicago is expecting both of their tight ends to shine in the new-look offense.

Kmet had a down year in 2024, catching just 47 passes for 474 yards and four touchdowns. However, everyone in the Bears’ offense struggled during their latest campaign. In 2023, Kmet set new career-highs with 73 receptions and 719 yards, adding six touchdowns. A year prior, he made a career-best seven touchdown grabs alongside 50 total receptions and 544 yards.

Loveland will be a playmaker in the middle of the field, looking to create mismatches against linebackers. Kmet will be the in-line blocker and crucial in moving the chains in the short-to-intermediate game. Furthermore, with Keenan Allen and his team-leading seven touchdowns leaving the franchise, Kmet will be asked to step up even more in the red zone.

If everything goes to plan, Loveland will be a star in Chicago. But Johnson is planning on bringing a dynamic offense to the Windy City, and that still includes Kmet playing for the Bears.

Chicago Bears’ offseason moves skyrockets offensive line up preseason rankings Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE