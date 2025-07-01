Chicago Bears’ Colston Loveland put on red alert before rookie campaign

The Chicago Bears are obviously excited about rookie Colston Loveland after using the No. 10 overall pick on him. However, as the tight end recovers from offseason shoulder surgery, Bears fans have been unable to see Loveland in action.

Head coach Ben Johnson is confident he’ll make his debut sooner rather than later in training camp. However, Loveland has missed significant time forming chemistry with quarterback Caleb Williams. Furthermore, with Johnson introducing a dynamic scheme, it may take time for Loveland to understand each phase fluidly.

The Bears have high hopes for Loveland in 2025 and beyond. However, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report has sent a warning to Chicago that the tight end could be in line to disappoint.

“A combination of an offseason surgery coupled with limited reps during the process leading up to the 2025 season, as well as a proven veteran already at the position, should force this year’s 10th overall pick, tight end Colston Loveland, into a slow start,” Sobleski wrote.

“The Bears can fall back on veteran Cole Kmet, while the coaching staff finds ways to eventually implement Loveland into the gameplan. Once up to speed, Chicago will add this year’s top tight end prospect. It’s going to take time, though,” he concluded.

Colston Loveland acclimation period

With Brock Bowers breaking out for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024, every team is looking for the next tight end sensation. Loveland going No. 10 overall only amplified those hopes amongst Bears fans. But Bowers was an outlier, as it usually takes time for rookie tight ends to get acclimated into the offense.

Of course, that’s not to say that’s a pre-requisite to going in the first-round. With Johnson was with the Detroit Lions, he helped Sam LaPorta make the Pro Bowl as a rookie, as the tight end caught 86 passes for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. However, a lot is going to have to go right for Loveland to hit those numbers.

Still, the Bears took him over fellow touted prospect Tyler Warren mainly due to his pass catching ability. During his three years at Michigan, Loveland caught 117 passes for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns. Once he does step on the field, the tight end will undoubtedly have a high-powered role in Johnson’s passing attack.

But after so much lay off, will Loveland really be up to speed come Week 1? It may take some time for the tight end to reach his ceiling, which will be a difficult waiting period for a player selected at No. 10.

Chicago Bears tight end plans

Alongside getting over his shoulder injury, Loveland will have to contend with the receiving room Chicago has cultivated. The Bears now have a trio of impressive wide receivers in DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Luther Burden. But the player Loveland will need to keep his eye out for is fellow tight end Cole Kmet.

Kmet was on the roster when Chicago made their selection, meaning Johnson has already thought of an offense featuring two tight ends. Loveland’s arrival hasn’t stopped the head coach from hyping up the veteran tight end. While Kmet has found his name in trade rumors, as long as he is in the Windy City, Johnson plans to use him as much as possible.

The 2024 season may have been a down year, but Kmet has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his Bears career. In 2023, he set new career-highs with 73 receptions and 719 yards. A year prior, Kmet set his new career-best with seven touchdown grabs.

Loveland needs to get back onto the field before Johnson can finalize his tight end plans. But with the rookie and Kmet in the fold, the Bears should be expected to use plenty of 12 personnel in 2025.

