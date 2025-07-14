Chicago Bears’ Colston Loveland drops murky update amid shoulder injury return

Since being selected with the No. 10 overall pick, Chicago Bears fans have yet to see tight end Colston Loveland in action. Offseason shoulder surgery has kept him on the sidelines. Although, that is expected to change when training camp officially opens.

It’s not known how active Loveland will be on day one of training camp. But the rookie has been adamant that he will make his return sooner rather than later. Still, once the tight end is physically ready on the field, he must take in and incorporate head coach Ben Johnson’s dynamic scheme immediately.

On the bright side, Loveland confirmed that there have been no setbacks and his shoulder is feeling great, via Aaron McMann of MLive.com. But until he is catching live passes from quarterback Caleb Williams, it’s hard to tell how strong Loveland’s rookie impact will be.

“It’s been good. There haven’t really been live bullets flying yet,” Loveland said, via Aaron McMann of MLive.com. “We’ll really know in camp once I get out there, doing a lot more stuff.”

Chicago Bears not hitting panic button

If Loveland’s injury was really going to cut into his rookie season, it’s fair to wonder if the Bears would’ve considered him with the No. 10 overall pick. Still, the tight end has a lot to learn once he gets onto the field.

Johnson won’t immediately turn the Bears into offensive dynamos like the Detroit Lions were. Obviously, that’s the ultimate goal. But the head coach is building his foundation in Chicago. He isn’t just going to run the same script. At the same time, the Bears not taking a massive leap forward offensively in 2025 would be a major disappointment.

Loveland is expected to play a sizable role in those plans. He was Johnson’s first pick with the Bears. While the team was connected to fellow top tight end prospect Tyler Warren, Chicago preferred Loveland due to his work in the pass game. Johnson is expected to use him as a versatile weapon, taking advantage of his his size and speed in mismatches against linebackers.

Of course, all of those plans are hypothetical until Loveland actually suits up. An early return in training camp would at least give the rookie plenty of reps to prepare.

Colston Loveland completely changes offense

The Bears already have Cole Kmet on their roster. As the seventh-highest paid tight end in the league, he is still going to have a role on offense. But Kmet is a better in-line blocker and should be used more in the short to intermediate game. Furthermore, it wouldn’t be shocked to see Kmet earn some of the team-leading seven touchdown grabs the now departed Keenan Allen made.

Loveland will still see opportunities in those roles, especially in the red zone. Johnson is also sure to run plenty of 12 personnel having both he and Kmet on the field together. But going No. 10 overall, the Bears want Loveland to be a true field stretcher and big play threat whenever he catches the ball.

During his three years at Michigan, the tight end caught 117 passes for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns. He won a national championship in 2023 before being named Second-team All-American in 2024. Loveland ended his time with the Wolverines by setting new career-highs in receptions (56) and touchdowns (five).

Training camp will be crucial for everyone on the Bears as they look to make a strong impression on Johnson and his staff. If Loveland is able to prove he is healthy and ready to contribute, it won’t be long before plays are being drawn up to get him open in space.

