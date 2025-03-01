The Chicago Bears will be scouring the free agent market for top flight guards, even with Trey Smith now off the table. Working in the Bears’ favor is the litany of offensive line talent available in free agency.

With nearly $80 million to spend in free agency and a clear need at the position, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the team pay up at guard. Head coach Ben Johnson even recognized the Carolina Panthers efforts in 2024 – signing two guards for a combined nearly $35 million a year – in revamping their offense.

Still, the Bears don’t want to just throw money at the issue. They want to identify the best key fits and find players that’ll make Chicago a stronger franchise in the present and future. In that case, Will Fries of the Indianapolis Colts could be the perfect fit for the Bears, via Aaron Schatz of ESPN.

“The entire interior of Chicago’s offensive line will be leaving in free agency, so let’s beef up quarterback Caleb Williams’ pass protection,” Schatz wrote. “Fries will be just 27 years old this season, and he’s playing his best ball.”

“In the five games he played in before he suffered a season-ending leg injury, he posted career bests in both pass block win rate (92.4%) and run block win rate (74.3%),” Schatz continued. “Fries ranked 37th with a 90.9% pass block win rate and had a league-average 70.3% run block win rate in 2023.”

What Will Fries offers Chicago Bears

Fries was originally a seventh-round draft pick by the Colts back in 2021. However, he kept battling and worked his way up, eventually earning the starting right guard role in 2022. He started every game in 2023 and was poised to do the same in 2024.

But after five games, Fries was forced to miss the rest of the season with a fractured tibia. If there’s any caveat to signing Fries, it’s simply ensuring he is fully healthy before entering the 2025 campaign.

When he was healthy though, Fries proved why he is a rising guard in the NFL. He ranked fourth out of 135 guards with an overall grade of 86.9 from Pro Football Focus. He ranked fifth in run blocking (84.9) and 18th in pass blocking (74.9). Fries is a formidable blocker who will not only keep Caleb Williams upright in the pocket, but open up some more running lanes for D’Andre Swift.

Fries may not be the most name brand player at this stage of his career. But helping Williams and the Bears offense get back on the map would certain put him on everyone’s radar.

Fries replaces Jenkins on Bears

When discussing who the Miami Dolphins should sign, Schatz recommends Teven Jenkins. While Fries played right guard in 2024 and Jenkins played left guard, it would essentially be a direct replacement between the two guards.

“Practically every guard on the Miami roster is a free agent — Robert Jones, Isaiah Wynn, and Liam Eichenberg — so why not upgrade the position with a bright young talent like Jenkins? He is finally coming into this own at guard after starting off as a tackle and struggling with injuries early in his career,” Schatz wrote. “This is more of a bet on potential than production so far, as Jenkins had an average pass block win rate (92.0%) and a slightly below-average run block win rate (69.3%) this past season. But the soon-to-be 27-year-old has the talent to move men off the ball in the running game.”

The Bears selected Jenkins in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Important to note, Ryan Poles wasn’t in the front office at the time. While the guard has shined at times – he earned a 75.4 grade from PFF in 2024 – injuries have held him back. His 14 games played in 2024 were a new career-high.

It’s fair to wonder what Jenkins will command on a new contract. However, it seems as if his time in Chicago is done barring a sudden change of heart. As Johnson steps into his role, he will want to build the offensive line in a way he sees fit.

If the Chicago Bears want to actually take a step forward on offense, they may be better suited with Will Fries on their line over Jenkins.

