The Chicago Bears pulled off a miracle of a win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Caleb Williams and the Bears offense were able to score late in the fourth with a 12-play touchdown drive, capped off by a D’Andre Swift rushing touchdown. Josh Blackwell blocked the Raiders’ game-winning field goal attempt, to move Chicago to a .5oo record going into their bye week.

BLOCKED BY BLACKWELL 🚫 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/hGuxIKIQZ3 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2025

While it was very ugly, a win is still a win. The offense struggled badly throughout the game, but Williams was able to do just enough to win this game. This marks the Bears’ first September road victory in a very long time.

The Chicago Bears have won their first September road game since 2020

The last time the Bears won a September road game, it was week three of the 2020 season. That win was a come-from-behind victory against the Atlanta Falcons, with Nick Foles at quarterback. It’s honestly unbelievable that the franchise has not won a September road game in over five years. Thankfully, it seems that things are turning around in Chicago.

The Bears were able to pull off a win when they needed it the most. With how tough the remaining schedule is, they had to win this game. The team will enter their week five bye week with a 2-2 record.

The team will now have a chance to get multiple injured starters back for week 6 against the Washington Commanders. Grady Jarrett, Darnell Wright, and Colston Loveland will have extended time to heal up. Hopefully, we will see the season debut of Kyler Gordon and a returning TJ Edwards as well.

