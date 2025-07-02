Chicago Bears must consider bargain bin free agent before training camp

While the Chicago Bears are off until training camp, head coach Ben Johnson and company are undoubtedly evaluating all aspects of the roster. If there is a clear hole that needs to be fixed, the Bears could turn back to the free agent market.

Johnson will at least want to see what he has already once the pads come on. But should a glaring issue continue to occur, that’s when a free agent could get involved. At this stage of the game, there aren’t many premier players still available. However, there is plenty of talent waiting to be signing that Chicago could take advantage of.

Left tackle has been arguably the biggest point of contention throughout the Bears’ offseason. It’ll be a crucial training camp battle in camp. While Jedrick Wills Jr wouldn’t be involved in that competition, he could come into the team’s future plans at left tackle. He was named one of the best bargain bin free agents available by Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report.

One issue is that Wills plans to sit out the 2025 season to focus on his health, via Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. But as Sobleski argues, the could work in the Bears’ favor.

Sources: Free agent OT Jedrick Wills, who dealt with a lingering knee injury last season, is planning to sit out most — or possibly all — of the upcoming season to fully recover and get back to 100%. Wills, the former #Browns’ top 10 pick, has drawn interest from multiple teams… pic.twitter.com/WOajGkKheQ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 2, 2025

“The report can be taken in one of two ways,” Sobleski wrote. “Either Willis is genuine about getting healthy and trying to do what’s best for his career, or he hasn’t received the level of interest that’s been expected at the onset of free agency.”

“If it’s the latter, an organization can still swoop in and get him on the roster. Even if Wills does miss a large portion of the 2025 campaign, he can be in the building, learning a new system, getting used to a different organization and readying himself once he’s cleared medically. Furthermore, a franchise with a need at left tackle can get him in the building on a potential two-year deal to help its depth while continuing his development.”

“Left tackles aren’t readily available at this time of year,” he concluded. “Signing Wills would be a perfect example of buying low.” Chicago Bears left tackle situation Heading into training camp, Braxton Jones, Ozzy Trapilo and Kiran Amegadjie will all be battling for the starting left tackle job. All three are in much different situations regarding their status in Chicago. Jones is the incumbent and looked strong when on the field in 2024. His 77.4 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 21/140 tackles. However, injuries have taken a major toll on Jones’ career. He played in just 12 games in 2024 after appearing in 11 the year prior. Once he makes his injury return in training camp, Jones must first and foremost prove he can remain on the field. In his absence, rookie Trapilo and sophomore Amegadjie have been splitting reps. Trapilo is moving from the right to the left and looking to prove he can stick. Amegadjie dealt with injury problems of his own as a rookie and is looking to show what he can offer to the new coaching staff. Looking forward, Jones is a free agent after the season. Even if Trapilo or Amegadjie win the job, they have little experience at the NFL level. The left tackle battle at training camp will be extremely telling and will give Johnson a strong idea of how to handle the position in 2025 and beyond. How Jedrick Wills Jr can help Wills’ strongest asset is his experience. Since entering the league as the No. 10 overall pick in 2020, the left tackle has gone on to start 57 games at the NFL level. That would give the Bears some much needed insurance at the position, especially if Jones leaves in free agency. His signing wouldn’t make the Bears world beaters over night. Last time he was on the field, his PFF grade of 52.9 ranked 108/140 tackles. However, Wills has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career. Furthermore, he is only 26-years-old. If he is able to truly get past his injury problems, perhaps he can be a strong contributor once more. He does have experience on the right side if the Bears use him in a swing role. Overall, Chicago knows that signing Wills would be more of a calculated risk than a sure thing. But the Bears are seemingly situated at every other position on the offensive line. Johnson and company will be doing everything in their power to find the right option on the left. If nothing else, Wills has proven he can man the fort at left tackle consistently. Perhaps Jones plays all 17 games or Trapilo/Amegadjie steps up, then this all becomes a moot point. But if left tackle continues to be a problem as the season rages on, Wills could be the answer to Chicago’s problems.

Key Chicago Bears playmaker earns crucial bounce-back message before training camp Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE