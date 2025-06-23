Chicago Bears next contract extension candidate identified

The Chicago Bears have already agreed to a pair of contract extensions for two of their defensive stars in TJ Edwards and Kyler Gordon. Now, the Bears must begin thinking of who next deserves to be paid.

The 2025 season will be extremely telling in that regard. New head coach Ben Johnson is beginning to build the foundation of the organization in his vision. Every player on the roster will need to prove they fit his scheme. For any player in line for an extension, clashing with Johnson’s style is a recipe for disaster.

However, Edwards and Gordon aren’t the only Chicago defenders deserving of extensions. Safety Jaquan Brisker should be next in line, argues Moe Moton of Bleacher Report.

“The Bears may have offered Brisker an extension if he continued to perform at a high level for the entire 2024 campaign, but he suffered a season-ending concussion in Week 5,” Moton wrote. “He was well on his way to a third consecutive solid year in Chicago, logging 40 tackles, three for loss, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble while allowing a 71.5 passer rating in five outings. The Bears can offer him a new deal with the anticipation that he continues to perform optimally as their long-term starter at safety.”

Jaquan Brisker’s run with Chicago Bears

The Bears originally selected Brisker with the No. 48 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. It didn’t take long for him to make an impact, as the safety started 15 games, making 104 tackles, two passes defended a pick and a career-high four sacks.

Brisker followed that up by setting new career-highs in tackles (105) and passes defended (nine) in 2023, adding an interception. The safety was on the fast track again to a big season in 2024, putting up 40 tackles, two passes defended and a pick in the five games he did play in. Brisker’s 70.3 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 20/171 safeties.

But with so much time missed due to a concussion, the Bears want to see what Brisker can do before offering a long-term deal. He has proven to be a hardnosed defender and a crucial part of the defense when healthy. Still, new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is sure to bring plenty of changes. Brisker must prove he can not only adapt but strive in the new scheme.

If he does, it would not be shocking to see Brisker earn a long-term extension. In the short-term, the Bears just want to see their safety on the field.

Safety conundrum

Brisker’s future in Chicago will be a pressing concern, as he is set to be a free agent. So is veteran Kevin Byard, putting the Bears’ safety situation in question.

Byard was impressive in his Bears debut, racking up 130 tackles, seven passes defended, two sacks and an interception. The safety earned a 72.8 grade from PFF, ranking 32/171 safeties. Perhaps what’s more impressive is that Byard ranked top 10 with both his pass rush grade (83, sixth) and run defense grade (86, eighth).

The only issue is that the former All-Pro is entering his age-32 season. Byard has already admittedly he’ll take his career on a year-to-year basis, and Chicago will have no choice but to oblige. However, if Byard has another season like he did in 2024, it’d be surprising to see the Bears let him walk.

While Brisker and Byard are locked into the starting roles, how they perform throughout the season will be crucial for their Windy City futures. But with the Bears avoiding the position the draft, Chicago at least seems confident in their safety starters entering 2025.

