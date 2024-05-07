Chicago Bears were sold on Caleb Williams based on the comments of his former teammates and coaches

Caleb Williams was linked with the Chicago Bears for almost five months. A couple of weeks ago those rumors became reality. Caleb Williams is the Bears’ new quarterback.

Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer said the Caleb Williams selection was influenced by much more than the QB’s play. Breer published an article in Sports Illustrated on Monday that detailed the Bears’ scouting process for Caleb Williams.

Breer is the reporter who was the most plugged into the Chicago Bears this offseason. Breer knew what was happening in Halas Hall, and he had the quotes to prove it.

“He’s Selfless”

In Breer’s Sports Illustrated article, he described a particular moment in the Caleb Williams scouting process. This moment influenced Ryan Poles’ decision to draft Williams with the first-overall pick.

Breer provided some quotes from Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. Poles explained how talking with Williams former teammates and coaches impacted his decision:

“That’s where things started to turn,” Poles says. “You started to get this feedback from players at the all-star games who were like, ‘I love this guy. I was in a rut and he helped pull me out. He’s a dude. He’s selfless. He takes care of his teammates before he takes care of himself.’ Two opposing defensive coordinators: ‘We had to change everything before we played him.’ If you’re doing that, that tells you enough about the kid’s talent. “Two former coaches that were at Oklahoma were like, ‘Man, I watched his kid carefully, what a great teammate, he’d take the time to call defensive coaches and get a perspective of his game so he can adapt and adjust his game and get stronger.’ I’m looking at Ian and Flus and I’m like, If you duped this many people, you’re a psychopath. It was too consistent.”

Then Breer went on to describe another moment that had great impact on the Bears. During the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator search, Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles interviewed USC assistant coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury spent a lot of time with Williams at USC, he got to know the QB well.

Poles and Eberflus also raised a question about Caleb’s dad, Carl Williams. Carl had gained a reputation on the internet of being a “helicopter parent.” Kingsbury quickly shot that notion down when the two Chicago Bears representatives raised the question.

“Don’t even go there,” Kingsbury told the Bears’ guys. “You’ve got a businessman who’s just looking to put his son in the best situation, on the business side of things. When it comes to football, yes, he’ll want to set him up to make sure he’s in a good situation. Once that happens … it’s all good.”

Takeaway’s

A persons true character is revealed when no one is watching. From the sound of it, it seems like Caleb Williams best moments are when the cameras aren’t rolling. Williams former team mates and coaches have nothing but praise for the young QB. Ryan Poles has discussed how impressed he was by Williams during the scouting process in meetings.

From what Williams former teammates have said, he sounds like the ultimate team player. He helps his teammates get out of ruts, and he makes them play better. That is what the best quarterbacks do, they elevate those around them.

Caleb Williams is ready to be a professional. That can be seen in his press conferences too. The Chicago Bears have the most pro ready QB the Bears have drafted. the question now is, can he develop into an elite NFL signal caller? Time will tell.

