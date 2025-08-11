Chicago Bears cornerback turning heads amid secondary injury chaos

When Chicago Bears training camp opened, it was revealed that cornerback Jaylon Johnson is dealing with a multi-week leg injury. Then, fellow cornerback Kyler Gordon was forced to leave practice with a hamstring injury. Both players being down takes a massive bite out of Chicago’s defense. But it also gives the Bears an opportunity to evaluate other cornerbacks on the roster.

Nahshon Wright has been filling in for Johnson and has received plenty of praise. But it was Terell Smith who came away as the biggest winner of the joint practice/preseason matchup with the Miami Dolphins. He was called the, “best player on the practice fields,” by Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

That success carried over into Week 1 of the preseason, where Smith almost had an interception. He has been strong in coverage every opportunity against the Dolphins and has used the Bears’ injury opportunity as a way to open eyes.

“I read the quick game with the quarterback and I just went,” Smith said of the near interception. “I couldn’t bring it in. I like looked up at the end zone.”

“I definitely feel like that is my game,” Smith said. “I feel like that is what I can do.”

While the Dolphins practices shined the spotlight a little brighter on Smith, his Bears teammates have seen his potential for much longer. Safety Kevin Byard in particular thinks the cornerback has all the traits necessary to succeed in Chicago.

“Smitty is a ballplayer,” Byard said. “I know he’s been kind of a depth piece but Smitty is a starter in this league, you know, 100%. He’s always been playing big-time ball ever since I have been here. He’s just waiting in the wings, waiting for his shot. I know (Dennis Allen) kind of talked about the competition so all of them boys are out there competing and trying to get reps and be able to either start or get valuable playing time.”

Terell Smith trying to make impact on Chicago Bears

Smith was originally selected by the Bears in the fifth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Since then, he has appeared in 26 games for the team, starting six of them. Smith has put up 68 tackles, 10 passes defended and an interception.

The cornerback registered his first NFL pick in 2024. However, he saw his tackles drop from 49 to 19 and his passes defended go from six to four. That being said, he graded out exceptionally well on Pro Football Focus, earning a 78.5 overall. His 76.5 coverage grade ranked 19/222 cornerback.

If everyone is healthy, Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson are poised to start on the outside while Gordon handles the slot. However, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen may throw different looks at opposing offenses. When Smith hears his number called, he must be ready to perform.

Against the Dolphins at least, the cornerback was up to the task. How he handled the rest of the preseason will determine how much playing time Smith sees in 2025.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams having hard time putting passes ‘in reach’ of receivers Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE