Why Chicago Bears made correct decision in 5-year Ryan Poles extension

Since being hired as Chicago Bears general manager in 2022, the team has gone just 15-36 overall, failing to finish higher than third in the NFC North under Ryan Poles. And yet, the Bears decided to award Poles a brand new five-year contract extension.

When the decision was announced, much of the Chicago fanbase was up in arms. The Bears are coming off of a 5-12 season and haven’t made the playoffs since 2020, let alone won a postseason game since 2010. After the Matt Eberflus disaster, trust in Poles started to wane.

But as they prepare for the Ben Johnson tenure, extending Poles was the correct decision. The Bears need to be aligned as an organization. Now, all their coaching staff and front office ducks are in a row.

Chicago Bears needed long-term structure

When the Bears drafted Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick, it began a new era for their organization. However, it was being spearheaded by a remaining coach in Eberflus. It never made sense for Chicago to bring in a new quarterback and couple him with a defensive-minded head coach who had struggled to find continued success.

That dilemma came to a head in the midst of Chicago’s 10-game losing streak. Eberflus became the first head coach in Bears history to be fired midseason. It allowed for the franchise to reset around Williams, the decision just came a little later than expected.

In extending Poles, his contract now matches up exactly with Johnson’s. Now, both head coach and general manager and tied through the 2029. While Johnson would likely get a longer leash should things truly go bad, both with now rise and fall together.

Having that coaching/front office structure in place gives Williams solid ground to stand on. He knows exactly who is calling the shots and what kind of gameplan the Bears are trying to implement weekly. Ultimately, the team will need to prove that things are different in 2025. But ensuring Poles isn’t in lame duck status means the same Eberflus issue isn’t likely to happen in Williams’ second season.

Ryan Poles’ hits

Before we get to the positives, it’s important to note that not all of Poles’ moves have been winners. Following Eberflus, the general manager will get forever clowned for his third-round pick of Velus Jones. Fourth-rounder Tyler Scott has been another bust, as was the free agency signing of Nate Davis. But on the other side of the coin, Poles has done a lot of good for the Bears during his tenure.

Most notably, the general manager made one of the greatest trades in team history with the Carolina Panthers. Trading the No. 1 overall pick in 2023, Poles landed a haul that included DJ Moore and what ended up being the pick that landed Williams. Ultimately, whatever happens in the rest of his tenure, Poles will always be credited for this move.

Elsewhere, the Bears have landed players such as Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker, Braxton Jones and Gervon Dexter all later than the first-round. Darnell Wright has been a hit at right tackle while Williams and fellow first-rounder Rome Odunze’s outcomes will determine Poles’ overall drafting acumen. The 2025 class features plenty of players such as Colston Loveland and Luther Burden who can make major impacts.

Poles has also swung numerous high impact trades for players such as Montez Sweat, Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. Free agency has led to players like Drew Dalman, Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards. While every player listed needs to step up in 2025, at least on paper, the roster is in a strong position entering Johnson’s debut.

That’s a large reason Poles earned an extension in the first place. But if the Bears improve as has been projected all offseason, Poles’ contract extension won’t be drawing flack for much longer.

