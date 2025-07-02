Chicago Bears could catch crucial break in Vikings opener

While one game won’t make or break an entire season, the spotlight will be shining bright on the Chicago Bears in Week 1. Not only are they facing off against an NFC North foe in the Minnesota Vikings, but the entire NFL world will be watching on Monday Night Football.

Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy will be making his NFL debut after a knee injury wiped out his entire rookie season. He’s facing off against Caleb Williams, who will be playing under new head coach Ben Johnson for the first time. Both franchises will learn a lot of themselves quickly and the ultimate winner will have a leg up in the NFC North race.

Unfortunately for the Vikings, it appears one of their key players may not be available. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw is still working his way back from a season-ending knee injury. His chances of suiting up for Week 1 are looking bleak, per Alec Lewis of the Athletic. If Darrisaw does sit out, the Bears would then be facing essentially a rookie quarterback without his starting blindside blocker. While the reason Darrisaw would be sitting isn’t cause for celebration, Montez Sweat and company would surely have an easier time of getting to McCarthy.

“Will he be back in time for Week 1? That’s probably a rosy expectation at this point,” Lewis wrote.

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings swept the Bears in their 2024 series. In fact, Minnesota has won seven of the team’s last eight meetings and holds a 68-58-2 series lead overall. However, their 2025 matchups are sure to look much different than year’s past.

McCarthy and Williams were both selected in the same draft class. Both were evaluated heavily by each franchise and likely know each other well going through the draft process. There is sure to be a friendly rivalry brewing in the NFC North if both quarterbacks are able to hit their ceiling.

The Vikings made the playoffs for the second time in three years in 2024. The Bears on the other hand haven’t been to the playoffs since 2020 and haven’t won a playoff game since 2010. Minnesota doesn’t want to give up their spot while Chicago is trying to nab it.

Both Williams and McCarthy will be evaluated heavily in their 2025 debuts. Whichever quarterback comes out on top will earn more than just NFC North bragging rights.

In house left tackle problems

While the Vikings have a clear left tackle problem entering the 2025 campaign, so do the Bears. Chicago is cycling through their three options to see who is the best fit. One of Braxton Jones, Ozzy Trapilo or Kiran Amegadjie will be the Week 1 starter barring an unforeseen change.

Jones looked strong when on the field in 2024, as his 77.4 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 21/140 tackles. However, he appeared in just 12 games after appearing in 11 the year prior. Jones must prove he can stay healthy over the course of a 17-game season above anything else.

Amegadjie dealt with injury problems of his own as a rookie, appearing in just six games. He was largely outmatched in his lone start. Since Johnson wasn’t the head coach when he was selected, Amegadjie will need to put forth a strong effort to make a good impression.

Trapilo was selected by Johnson, but he’s facing a position switch. He dominated at right tackle while at Boston College. But now he must prove he can play on the left, at the NFL level no less. While he has impressed in minicamp, training camp will be the second-round rookie’s first real chance to leave his mark.

Whoever wins the job will have the crucial task of manning Williams’ blindside. And while the Vikings’ offensive line may be tattered, they have plenty of talented pass rushers who any of the left tackle options must be prepared to counter.

