Chicago Bears make crucial long-term Ryan Poles decision

Since Ryan Poles became general manager in 2022, the Chicago Bears are just 15-36 overall. However, the Bears are looking like a much stronger team heading into the 2025 campaign.

Chicago’s decision makers certain believe the franchise is in a better place, as they have award Poles a new five-year contract extension, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. While the financials of his new deal have not yet been disclosed, Poles is now tied to the Bears through the 2029 season.

ESPN sources: the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles have reached agreement on a contract extension that ties him to Chicago for the next five years, through the 2029 season. Poles had two years remaining on his old deal, but now the Bears have him and new head coach Ben… pic.twitter.com/WEpVVAUYat — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 11, 2025

While the general manager still had two more years on his deal, Chicago wanted to put him in sync with new head coach Ben Johnson. The pair will be tasked with building around quarterback Caleb Williams and helping get the Bears out of the NFC North’s cellar.

Signing Johnson was the first step of the plan. With Poles now locked in long-term, Chicago has ensured continuity in leadership for the foreseeable future.

Ryan Poles’ highs and lows with Chicago Bears

Throughout Poles’ tenure, there have been some triumphant highs and questionable lows. As it stands, he is most known for trading the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 in a blockbuster deal with the Carolina Panthers. The Bears not only landed DJ Moore and a number of valuable draft picks turned starters, but eventually quarterback Caleb Williams when the Panthers bottomed out a year later.

However, not all trades have been perfect. The most glaring is Poles moving a second-round pick for Chase Claypool. He ended up playing in just 10 games with the Bears, catching 18 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown.

In free agency, the Bears have been able to bring in crucial figures such as Tremaine Edmunds, TJ Edmunds and more recently Drew Dalman. But guard Nate Davis was a huge swing and a miss. Furthermore, Poles has received plenty of pushback for spending nearly $100 million on Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo.

In terms of the draft, Poles’ entire resume will live or die with Williams. But he should be credited with finding players like Kyler Gordon, Gervon Dexter and Braxton Jones outside of the first round. No Bears fan is forgetting that third-round pick on Velus Jones anytime soon though.

Lastly, Poles stuck with Matt Eberflus a bit too long, leading to franchise chaos. But his ability to lure in Johnson has cast an entirely new light on the Bears. The trio of Poles, Johnson and Williams will now control Chicago’s destiny. The buzz has never grown louder. But they still must prove that this time, its legit.

Chicago Bears fans react to Ryan Poles’ 5-year contract extension Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE