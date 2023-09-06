Chicago Bears to cut WR’s Dante Pettis and Isaiah Ford before the season begins

The 2023-24 NFL season is about to begin, and the Chicago Bears are clearly not done making moves. Ryan Poles has been very adamant about moving on from the players that the former front office had in house, and he has also not been afraid to cut ties with players that some fans may think should still be on the team. Today’s moves, however, were not a shock to anyone.

The Chicago Bears have cut a few wide outs as the season is set to begin. To no one’s surprise, Dante Pettis and Isaiah Ford have been released and given injury settlements. Both were on injured reserve, and we’re unlikely to play this season anyways.

#Bears have cut WRs Dante Pettis and Isaiah Ford via injured reserve with settlements.#Colts have cut TE Ricky Seals-Jones from injured reserve with settlement. pic.twitter.com/3pLeN1FSlo — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 6, 2023

Dante Pettis has been riddled with injuries for most of his career, as this may point towards the end of his time in the league. Ford has also been on and off the field and has been inconsistent for most of his career as well. He did catch two touchdowns in 2021 with the Miami Dolphins, though.

The Chicago Bears play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, in a very anticipated matchup. The storylines will be off the charts for the Week 1 opener.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE