Chicago Bears’ D’Andre Swift gets brutally honest on playing for Ben Johnson again

At the start of the offseason, it seemed inevitable the Chicago Bears would bring in a high impact running back to pair with D’Andre Swift. But with minicamp underway, the only addition at running back has been seventh-rounder Kyle Monangai.

Because of that, Swift is poised to retain his RB1 role entering the 2025 campaign. The running back admits that he is critical of how he played last year and is putting in the work to bounce back. Playing under new head coach Ben Johnson only seems to be benefitting Swift.

While Johnson is new to the Bears, he isn’t new to Swift as the pair crossed paths on the Detroit Lions. The running back certainly sees the difference in Johnson since being elevated to head coach. But that has only led to positive things for Swift, who sees the Bears taking a massive step forward in 2025 and beyond, via the team’s press conference on X, formerly Twitter.

“More serious, because he’s got to be,” Swift said between the difference on Johnson being an offensive coordinator compared to head coach. “Seeing him transition from where I was before, just seeing his growth as a coach and as a man, just excited to play for him again.”

“Another opportunity first and foremost with everybody new, the coaching staff,” Swift revealed when asked what excites him about the upcoming season. “Culture, that’s changing, you can tell. Ben done a hell of a job so far. Day in and day out, everything he’s doing is going to be for the better, for this organization and for this city.”

Overall, Swift thinks the change Johnson has brought already is evident at practice. The running back believes the Bears found the right man for the job and that Johnson’s arrival will be a major boon for Chicago.

“He’s one of the smartest football minds I’ve been around,” Swift said. “Really intelligent The little stuff is big, details, how Ben wants it, its got to be to a T. That’s the stuff that we’re working on. It’s not just running backs, it’s the offense. It’s little stuff that’s big things in this offense, because it matters.”

“The energy from top to bottom, if you don’t feel it, y’all should see it,” he continued.” If something’s not right, you hear a whistle, we’re starting over, things like that. Nothing is getting blown by the wayside. It’s good to have that early on. Everybody buys into what Ben and the coaches are trying to get us to. Feel like we’re going to be very, very, very special.”

D’Andre Swift’s experience with Ben Johnson

Johnson was the Lions tight end coach when Swift was selected with the No. 35 overall pick by Detroit in 2020. By 2022, Johnson was Swift’s offensive coordinator. That season, the running back gained 542 yards and five touchdowns on 99 carries, averaging a career-high 5.5 yards per carry.

Swift left for the Philadelphia Eagles a year later, keeping his and Johnson’s connection brief. However, the head coach saw enough to know exactly the type of running back he has in Swift, via the team’s Tuesday press conference.

“I’ve got history with him,” Johnson said. “He is a fierce competitor. That’s what I love about him, when the lights are bright you’re going to know exactly what you’re going to get. If you tell him you’re going to need one yard, four yards whatever that is, he’s going to find a way to put his shoulder down and move the pile and get that done for you.”

Johnson remains confident that Swift will be a dominant force in his offense. Now it’s up to the running back to prove his head coach right.

Swift’s debut with Chicago Bears

Swift earned a career-high 253 carries in his Chicago debut, running for 959 yards and six touchdowns. While he nearly broke 1,000 yards, Swift averaged just 3.8 yards per carry. If he is going to remain Johnson’s RB1, he needs to be more efficient with his carries.

To Swift’s credit, he has averaged 4.4 yards per carry over his career. A year prior to joining the Bears, he was named to his first Pro Bowl with the Eagles, running for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns. Chicago isn’t throwing the towel on Swift after one rocky season.

Especially because he was playing behind a paper mache offensive line. Now, Swift and the offense have three new interior lineman to work with. The Bears running backs should have an easier time finding an open hole in 2025.

But that will only add extra pressure on Swift. There are no more excuses to hide behind. The running back needs to prove in a hurry that he is a strong fit in Johnson’s offense. If not, the noise surrounding the Bears adding a running back will only grow louder again.

Tempers flared at Chicago Bears practice on Tuesday between 5 players: Report Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE