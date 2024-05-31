While many expect the Chicago Bears’ passing game to have a lot of success, running back D’Andre Swift has to step up to help the running game do its part for a successful 2024 season.

The Chicago Bears had a busy offseason. General Manager Ryan Poles knew he was going to make a change at quarterback. After passing up on the number one pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, he decided that he would not give away the pick once again once the team clinched the top pick again (through his deft trading skills).

Caleb Williams was considered by many to be a “generational” talent at quarterback. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner drew comparisons to Patrick Mahomes and Peyton Manning. Poles was not going to let him get away. After trading last season’s QB1, Justin Fields, he went all-in on Williams.

Poles wanted to make sure that Williams was in a position to succeed. To do that, he

had to overhaul the offense. The Chicago Bears’ offense struggled to move the ball and score points consistently. With Fields being a popular player, Poles had to ensure the replacement succeeded. If Williams fails, so do Poles and the coaching staff.

A lot of jobs are on the line with this move.

After adding help on the offensive line, tight end, and wide receiver, Williams is in a position that no other quarterback selected number one overall has ever had. Throw in the strong tight end duo with Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett, he has an array of weapons to target. This could be a powerful passing game.

D’Andre Swift is key to helping Williams and the passing game

For that to happen, however, the running game has to perform well. If the running game does its job it will help protect the passing game. If the Chicago Bears cannot run the ball, defenses will drop back. That will create a crowd downfield, making it difficult for Williams to hit his targets.

With that in mind, Poles’ first move in free agency was a surprise. He signed

runningback D’Andre Swift. Swift had a breakout season in 2023, rushing for 1,049 yards and 5 touchdowns. He had career highs in first down conversions (50) and yards per game (65.6). The result was his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Poles understands how important the running game is for the Chicago Bears’ offense. Many questioned this move, however. They felt that running back was not a position of need. The team finished first in rushing in 2022 and second in 2023. This is a strong running back and with other more pressing needs, why sign Swift?

Sure, the Bears had a strong running game. However, a big reason for that was the running of Fields. He led the team in rushing the last two seasons and had over 33 percent of the team’s total rush yards. Because of that, Poles felt he needed someone to replace those yards.

The Bears also have Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson. Herbert is an explosive runner who can make big plays. However, he has dealt with injuries in his three seasons so far. After David Montgomery departed last season, Herbert became the starter. Injuries reared its ugly head. Perhaps a reduced workload could help keep him healthy throughout the season.

Johnson was a rookie last season. He was trying to get his bearings when he suffered a concussion. He came back but was not the same. Hopefully, he will be fully healthy again and ready to go this season.

Swift helps settle the running back room. He will be the top guy and everyone else falls behind him. He will be the table setter. The running game will go as far as he can take it. At his introductory press conference, he spoke about the talents the Bears will receive with him and how he wants to win.

Playmaking ability, a team-first guy, a guy that wants to win first and foremost. That’s what it’s all about. A guy who is going to come in here and work every single day, the same mentality every single day. Looking forward to winning and getting the most out of me. That’s all. This city and this organization is going to get that.

While the passing game will receive the most attention and scrutiny, D’Andre Swift and the running game will try to take some of the pressure off Williams and his targets. He welcomes the challenge to help the offense succeed.

