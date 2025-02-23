Chicago Bears urged to trade running back D’Andre Swift

The Chicago Bears could look to make some major changes on offense this offseason.

Starting wide receiver Keenan Allen is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and while running back D’Andre Swift has two years remaining on his contract signed as free agency kicked off last spring, the 26-year-old running back could be on the move.

Depending on how new Bears head coach Ben Johnson views Swift, who rushed for 966 yards and six touchdowns last season, the 5-foot-9 and 215-pound running back could be a fascinating trade chip for Chicago, especially if Ashton Jeanty is in the front office and coaching staff’s sights.

Could the Chicago Bears trade D’Andre Swift?

Bleacher Report’s Mo Moton put together a list of potential NFL trades this offseason, including the Bears sending Swift to the Las Vegas Raiders, in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

Moton questions if Swift has more upside in Johnson’s system than he showed during their time together with the Lions.

“Swift only played in Johnson’s system for one season (2022),” Moton writes for B/R. “Because Detroit traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2023 offseason. The Lions and Eagles swapped seventh-rounders, and Detroit also acquired a 2025 fourth-rounder in the deal.

“In Swift’s lone year with Johnson, he logged far fewer rushing attempts (262-99) and touches (274-147) than Jamaal Williams.” This feels like the kind of trade that the Bears might consider making, if they select Jeanty at No. 10 overall, and are looking to acquire some late-round draft capital. But, given that the Bears are likely looking to add weapons around Williams rather than weaken the second-year quarterback’s supporting cast, Chicago would likely need a replacement already in mind for Swift before trading him away.

