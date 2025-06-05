Chicago Bears’ D’Andre Swift earns rushing title prediction before Ben Johnson debut

For most of the offseason, running back was considered a major need for the Chicago Bears. But as minicamp rages on, D’Andre Swift still remains poised to enter the season as the Bears leading rusher.

New head coach Ben Johnson has experience working with Swift during their time on the Detroit Lions. He has spoken highly of the running back throughout the offseason, further demonstrating how Swift fits into the offense. Even if Chicago were to add outside reinforcements, Swift looks headed towards a massive role in 2025.

If the Bears keep their running back room as currently constructed, Swift could be in for an even bigger year. In fact, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report thinks Swift could even be in line to win the rushing title.

“Swift will be running behind two-time All-Pro Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, who’s an ascending center, and Jonah Jackson, a former Lion familiar with Johnson’s system,” Moton wrote.

Swift battled injuries early in his career, missing 10 games between 2020 and 2023, which may explain his limited role in those years,” he concluded. “However, if the 2023 Pro Bowler stays healthy, he’s in line for a big year on the ground.” D’Andre Swift planning breakout season Swift received a career-high 253 carries in his Bears debut, rushing for 959 yards and six touchdowns. While the near 1,000 yards may be impressive, Swift’s 3.8 yards per carry certainly wasn’t. Johnson will be looking for much more consistency from whoever is running the ball. However, Swift has averaged a solid 4.4 yards per carry over his five-year NFL career. He was named to his first Pro Bowl a year prior to joining the Bears, as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Swift ran for a career-high 1,049 yards and five touchdowns. In 2022, Johnson was Swift’s offensive coordinator for the first and to this point only time. The running back averaged a career-high 5.5 yards per carry while gaining 542 yards and five touchdowns. Swift only received 99 carries, so his average may be a little skewed. Still, it didn’t take long for the running back to prove what he can do under Johnson. The situation has now changed completely with Johnson now a head coach and the pair playing in the Windy City. But both remain confident in their abilities, and Swift is determined to prove why he deserves to be Chicago’s RB1. Chicago Bears offensive reinforcements For starter’s, arguably the biggest factor going Swift’s way towards remaining RB1 is Chicago’s lack of reinforcements at running back. Roschon Johnson has gotten some hype from general manager Ryan Poles. Seventh-round rookie Kyle Monangai has drawn buzz throughout the offseason program. Still, both are looking up at Swift – at least for now – in the running back pecking order. Whoever is toting the rock in Chicago will be playing behind an entirely new offensive line. Guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson alongside center Drew Dalman give the Bears a much more formidable front. Dalman in particular helped Bijan Robinson run for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns over his final year with the Atlanta Falcons. Stirring the drink is Johnson himself, who helped the Lions become a true rushing threat in 2024. Detroit ranked sixth overall, averaging 146.4 YPG. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 1,412 yards, the fifth-most in the league, and 16 touchdowns, tied for most in the league. While Swift would need to take quite the leap forward to hit those numbers, it at least shows the possibilities for a lead running back in a Johnson-led offense. With training camp not even yet underway, the Bears will have plenty of opportunities to alter their running back room. But as long as Swift is at the top, there will be lofty expectations on the veteran’s shoulders.

Insider puts NFC North on notice with latest Chicago Bears prediction Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE