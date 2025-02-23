Chicago Bears 2025 free agency profile: Darius Slayton

For the third consecutive offseason, wide receiver could be a position in focus for the Chicago Bears.

Given the uncertainty surrounding Keenan Allen’s immediate future, and the Bears’ need to surround Caleb Williams with dynamic weapons, general manager Ryan Poles could look to add a receiver during free agency or the NFL Draft with the upside of being able to step in and start immediately.

Moore has been everything the Bears envisioned when they acquired him via a trade with the Carolina Panthers, but saw his yardage dip amid inconsistent play from quarterback Caleb Williams last season, catching 96 passes for 966 yards and six touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Odunze burst onto the scene by catching 54 of his 96 targets, as a rookie, for 734 yards and three touchdowns. Odunze seemed to be the first Bears receiver to truly dial in with Williams, who had an 86.9 passer rating when throwing in the former University of Washington standout’s direction.

Poles and the Bears front office could look to add veteran receiver depth once free agency begins.

Why the Chicago Bears could target Darius Slayton

Darius Slayton, 28, enters free agency after developing into one of the New York Giants’ most consistent threats in the passing game since being chosen in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-1 and 198-pound former Auburn standout caught 39 passes for 573 yards and two touchdowns last season, and has pulled down 259 career receptions for 3,897 yards and 21 touchdowns through his first 92 games.

Given the Giants’ uncertainty at quarterback combined with Malik Nabers’ emergence as an explosive playmaker in the vertical passing game, the Bears could be a situation Slayton finds alluring. After all, he’d walk into a vital role as a slot receiver in head coach Ben Johnson’s scheme, and wouldn’t need to be the focal point to thrive alongside Moore and Odunze in Williams’ arsenal.

Why Darius Slayton may not sign with the Chicago Bears

There are going to be several teams in the market for receiver help this offseason, and Slayton’s track record for consistency could make him one of the more coveted players at the position.

Given that Slayton isn’t necessarily a top of the depth chart caliber receiver, if he has designs on chasing a Super Bowl, there might be better situations to play for a contender than signing with the Bears would provide this offseason.

Chicago Bears urged to trade running back D’Andre Swift Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE