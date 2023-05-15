Report: Injured Chicago Bears Wide Receiver Exploring Different Sport This Offseason

One Chicago Bears wide receiver is exploring a different sport ahead of one the biggest seasons in their NFL career. The Bears’ wide receivers corps in the 2022 season was disappointing. Many analysts, including at ESPN, consider that unit the most improved for the team in 2023. Chase Claypool will use the offseason to learn Luke Getsy’s complicated offense. D.J. Moore will offer the Bears a true number-one option at wide receiver. And both Moore and Claypool should open up defenses for the speedy Darnell Mooney.

The Chicago Bears gave a disappointing update on Darnell Mooney

Mooney was placed on injured reserve last season after sustaining an ankle injury. The Bears coaching staff provided a disappointing update when they revealed his return date for practice to be much later than head coach Matt Eberflus thought it would be in January. But even if Mooney isn’t on a grassy field practicing, he’s still training for the 2023 season by playing another sport outside of football.

According to Daniel Greenberg with ChiSportsUpdates, Mooney has been training this offseason by practicing boxing.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney has been doing boxing this offseason as part of his training. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) May 14, 2023

Hopefully, that boxing practice will help Mooney with endurance and balance.

This season is pivotal for Mooney. The fourth-year wide receiver is battling with his fellow Claypool for an extension with the Bears as they are both scheduled to hit free agency next offseason. Mooney also has competition from rookie Tyler Scott. The speedy wide receiver from Cincinnati is considered to have a similar skillset to Mooney. After returning from a significant injury, Mooney will have to show general manager Ryan Poles something extra special this season to stay in Chicago.

With his training this offseason, Mooney has a puncher’s chance.

