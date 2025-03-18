Chicago Bears signing named ‘Most Overpaid’ of NFL free agency

The Chicago Bears swung for the fences, at least in the trenches, during the first week of NFL free agency.

Even before the new league year began, general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears aggressively went to work beefing up the trenches by trading for guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney before plucking prize free-agent center Drew Dalmore early in the NFL’s negotiating window.

It was evident that the Bears’ top priority was beefing up both lines of scrimmage, including the defense, where Chicago added All-Pro Grady Jarrett and former Indianapolis Colts star Dayo Odeyingbo.

Time will tell just how significantly the Bears improved both lines, but they certainly got more experienced and perhaps significantly more dominant at positions that are paramount to chasing a Super Bowl.

Did the Chicago Bears overpay for Dayo Odeyingbo?

One of the Bears’ most pressing needs before free agency began, was finding a dominant and disruptive edge presence to drop opposite pass rusher Montez Sweat.

While signing Odeyingbo is a step in the right direction, and perhaps even an upgrade along the Bears’ defensive line, there’s a belief that Chicago overpaid to sign the 25-year-old who is fresh off a three-sack 2024 campaign.

Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team lists the Bears’ Odeyingbo signing as the most overpaid of free agency, across the league.

“Despite the big uptick in pressures,” Brooke writes for The 33rd Team. “Odeyingbo still generated pressure on less than 10 percent of his pass-rushing snaps. He also ranked outside of the top 20 in ESPN’s pass rush win rate among EDGEs.

“The Bears don’t seem to be worried about that and were comfortable giving Odeyingbo a contract that made him a top-20 paid EDGE in terms of average annual salary and guaranteed money. Ryan Poles was determined to bolster Chicago’s trenches, which is a smart strategy, but this one might have been a pretty drastic overpay unless Odeyingbo can find another gear in 2025.”

Chicago is betting big, that at $32 million guaranteed, Odeyingbo still has plenty left in the tank and will thrive in new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s scheme.

Odeyingbo arrives having posted 16.5 career sacks, since being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

A big piece. of the Bears’ plan to rebuild along the line of scrimmage, Odeyingbo figures to play a major role on Allen’s defense this fall, even if Chicago doubles up and selects one of the premier edge rushers in a loaded draft class at the position.

