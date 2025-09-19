Chicago Bears coach updates rookie’s progress after injury

The Chicago Bears rookie class has been mostly an afterthought during the first games of the season. Tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden III have been nonfactors on the field.

Offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo and defensive tackle Shemar Turner were healthy scratches in Week 2, missing out on a 52-21 blowout loss to the Detroit Lions.

General manager Ryan Poles wanted to build his roster via the draft, and the lack of output from young draft picks is a big reason why the team is 0-2.

The Chicago Bears hope Shemar Turner takes next step

On Thursday, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen provided an update on Turner. He suggested that Turner has been inactive because he needs to catch up on the scheme after missing time in training camp with an ankle injury.

“Dennis Allen on second-round pick Shemar Turner, who’s been inactive in Week 1 & 2: “Really it’s just continue to work in practice. He missed a lot of time in training camp, but I think he’s turning a corner. … And then it’s about taking advantage of the opportunity when it comes on game day.”

Turner could see more action against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. All-Pro defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is dealing with a knee injury, and the defense needs to add depth against a Dallas Cowboys offense that put up 40 points in a win over the New York Giants in Week 2.

If Turner makes the best of his opportunity against the Cowboys, he will prove to the coaching staff that he doesn’t deserve to be inactive during games.

