Chicago Bears see ‘decline in play’ from 2023 1st-round pick

One of the biggest areas of emphasis of the Chicago Bears’ offseason was improving their offseason line. After allowing Caleb Williams to get sacked a league-high 68 times as a rookie, the Bears took an aggressive approach to fix the issue.

Chicago traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson before signing center Drew Dalman in free agency. While left tackle was still a question mark, the Bears looked extremely improved across their offensive line. Especially with Darnell Wright locked in at right tackle.

However, Wright’s recent play has drawn some questions from offensive line coach Dan Roushar. The Bears are still counting on him as their right tackle. But Roushar knows Wright must improve his play for Chicago’s offense to be successful, via Kaitlin Sharkey of WGNTV.

“A little bit too inconsistent,” Roushar said. “There’s moments when we look at it, when he loses focus or fatigue starts to set in, we see a decline in play, but when he’s on point, I’ve seen Darnell do some things that you get excited about.”

“He’s just not been able to stack it play after play after play, which isn’t uncommon for a young player,” he continued. “There are moments where I’ve seen the growth…is it as fast as I want it or he wants it to be? No. My job is to inspire & get him there and understand exactly what we’re doing and challenge him when it’s not right.”

Chicago Bears counting on Darnell Wright

When the Bears first began deciphering their left tackle issue, the idea of moving Wright over was approached. However, that plan was quickly squashed as head coach Ben Johnson committed to him staying on the right. Chicago is confident that Wright is a building block of the offensive line. But he won’t be handed anything and must show improvement under Roushar’s watch.

Luckily for the Bears, Wright has been a standout since being selected No. 10 overall in 2023 NFL Draft. He has started 33 games for the team thus far, including 16 in 2024. The right tackle’s 79.3 grade ranked 16/140 at the position. Wright was solid as a pass blocker with his 75.4 grade ranking 35th and excelled as a run blocker, ranking seventh with his 82.2 grade.

Inconsistency has been the mantra of Bears training camp thus far. The team will stack together strong play, and then shoot themselves in the foot with sloppy antics. Wright is clearly amongst that bunch despite entering his third season. Everyone is learning a new system under Johnson and they all must prove they can adapt.

Wright will still enter Week 1 at right tackle for the Bears. But Roushar is going to keep close watch on him to ensure the tackle’s play doesn’t fall off.

