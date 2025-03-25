While all eyes will be on head coach Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears’ new offense, the franchise new their defense needed some serious work to get back into contention. Which is why almost as soon as free agency opened, Chicago doled out nearly $100 million for two key defensive linemen.

Veteran Grady Jarrett came second, signing a three-year, $43.5 million deal. Before him was defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, who got a three-year, $48 million contract. His signing has come with a bit of scrutiny, namely based on Odeyingbo’s 2024 numbers. However, the Bears are confident that the edge rusher will be a perfect fit for Dennis Allen’s new defense.

Odeyingbo himself is confident too that he is in line for a breakout season. Entering a new unknown in his NFL career, Odeyingbo is ready to prove to the Bears and the NFL just how good he can really be, via the team’s introductory press conference, h/t Alyssa Barbieri of Bears Wire.

“I still believe I’m just at the beginning,” Odeyingbo said in his introductory press conference. “I have a lot of football ahead of me and I’m just starting to hit my stride. I’ve gone through a lot of learning throughout my years with the injury and having to grow through that, and I think it’s made me a better player.”

“I think I’ve improved consistently every year that I’ve played and I plan to continue to do that. For me, I feel like you should never stop improving as a player, stop getting better as a player,” Odeyingbo continued. “I’m just at the beginning of my career and I have a lot of great things ahead of me.”

What Dayo Odeyingbo offers Chicago Bears

While center Drew Dalman was their first official signing of free agency, the Bears wasted little time in bringing Odeyingbo to Chicago. Only 25-years-old, the pass rusher is expected to continue developing with Chicago and become an even scarier disrupter for opposing quarterbacks.

Over his four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Odeyingbo racked up 106 tackles, 46 quarterback hits and 16.5 sacks. During the 2024 campaign, he had 31 tackles, 17 quarterback hits and three sacks. It was Odeyingbo’s second-straight campaign with 17 QB hits.

Still, his low sack numbers may be alarming to some fans. Odeyingbo did put up eight in 2023, leaving reason for optimism. So while he has shown he has a knack for getting into the opposing backfield, Chicago would like to see Odeyingbo landing at the quarterback more often in 2025.

But based on the contract they gave him, the Bears believe Odeyingbo will be a perfect fit for Allen’s scheme. The pass rusher is ready to get to work and become a foundational piece for Chicago’s defense.

Chicago Bears defensive line status

Alongside his own personal performance, Odeyingbo will be asked to make things easier for Montez Sweat. Sweat is the clear leader on Chicago’s defensive line, leading the team in sacks in 2024. However, his total was just 5.5, meaning there is certainly room for improvement.

With the Bears struggling to create much pressure up front, opposing offensive lines were able to focus on Sweat. Chicago’s hope is that the athleticism Odeyingbo brings to the table will force linemen to think differently. They now have two explosive forces coming off the edge. So while Odeyingbo is hoping to increase his own sack numbers, his arrival is meant to increase Sweat’s as well.

As a whole, the Bears registered 40 sacks total in 2024, ranking in the middle of the pack. But as an entire defense, Chicago ranked 27th overall, allowing 354.3 yards per game. While Odeyingbo won’t singlehandedly fix the issue, he is a step in the right direction as the Bears try to get back on track.

Ultimately, Odeyingbo isn’t a household name entering the 2025 campaign. But the defensive end is hoping after one season with the Bears, both he and Chicago are on the map.

