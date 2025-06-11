Chicago Bears defender’s seat only gets hotter after practice move

As Ben Johnson becomes Chicago Bears head coach, he is wiping the slate clean as he builds the roster in his vision. Still, each player must prove why they deserve to be on the team in 2025 and beyond.

On the defensive side, perhaps no player understands that more than defensive lineman Zacch Pickens. He is entering his third year with the team, yet has little in the way of stats to show for it. The 2025 season will be make-or-break in terms of his Bears future.

Still, Chicago hadn’t seen much of Pickens until Tuesday. And even when he returned to practice, the defensive tackle didn’t last long, via Alex Shapiro of the Chicago Sports Network.

Zacch Pickens was at Bears practice today, but left a little early. It was the first time we've seen him at practice all offseason. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroCHSN) June 10, 2025

There was no further word if Pickens re-aggravated an injury or why exactly he left practice. But it’s not a good sign for a player squarely on the roster bubble.

Zacch Pickens run with Chicago Bears

The Bears originally selected Pickens with the No. 64 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He appeared in all 17 games as a rookie, making 20 tackles, two quarterback hits and a half a sack.

Pickens was hit by the injury bug in 2024, appearing in just nine games. He did manage to make three starts, racking up 19 tackles, two quarterback hits and a sack. His Pro Football Focus grade told the whole story, as Picken’s 45.5 grade ranked 174/219 defensive linemen.

General manager Ryan Poles clearly saw something in the defensive tackle. However, Johnson wasn’t around when Pickens’ selection was made. He needs to prove himself to both the head coach and new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen that he is a strong fit for the defense.

But that can’t happen if Pickens isn’t on the field. Come training camp, the Bears want to see the defensive lineman regularly if he is going to make the final 53-man roster.

Defensive line competition

Working against Pickens is the depth chart ahead of him. Not only is Gervon Dexter on the rise and Andrew Billings returning from injury, but the Bears signed veteran Grady Jarrett and drafted rookie Shemar Turner. It’s going to be difficult for Pickens to see significant snaps on defense.

Dexter and Jarrett are poised to be the starters. The former is coming off of a career-high five sack campaign. The latter is a 10-year veteran who has spent his entire career with the Atlanta Falcons thus far. Jarrett should only help Dexter grow while the duo gives Chicago an overall stronger defensive front.

When Billings went down with his season-ending pectoral injury, the Bears took a major hit in the run defense department. His return should shore up some holes. Turner can play all over the line, but will start out at defensive tackle. His explosiveness has caught the eye of Chicago’s brass.

Like every player on the team, Pickens will be given a fair shot to make the final roster in training camp. But any more mystery surrounding his status will only hurt his chances.

Chicago Bears offensive duo officially placed on breakout watch Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE