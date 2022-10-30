The Chicago Bears faced a highly talented Dallas Cowboys offense and were absolutely steamrolled giving up 49 points on the road.

Forty-nine points is the most the Bears have given up since 2015 when they allowed 48 points to the Arizona Cardinals. The Chicago Bears have a huge problem along the front seven of their defense. The Cowboys scored touchdown on their first four offensive possessions of the game. They racked up 273 yards of total offense in those first four drives to go up 28-17 at halftime.

After trading away Robert Quinn, rookie Dominique Robinson got his chance to prove himself and played his worst game of the season. He was absolutely wiped out against the run, but he wasn’t the only one with the Bears’ rotation of defensive tackles also getting run over from the first drive.

In total, the Bears gave up 442 yards of offense on a whopping 7.8 yards per play. Just an absolute embarrassment of a performance from the defense. The defense is clearly outmanned and may wind up being the focus of the off-season at this rate.

Unfortunately for the Chicago Bears defense, it doesn’t get any easier over the next six games. Four of the next six teams on the Bears’ schedule have offenses ranked in the top 15 of DVOA in the NFL. The Dolphins come into Chicago next week with the sixth-best overall offense in the NFL.

The Chicago Bears will once again be faced with the monumental task of stopping one the best offenses in the league or asking Justin Fields to take an offense that has little talent and carry it on his back to a win.

