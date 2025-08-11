Chicago Bears defense preparing for major boost after rookie injury update

Throughout their joint practice and preseason matchup with the Miami Dolphins, the Chicago Bears defense has put on a show. But as a regular season approaches, Dennis Allen’s new-look unit is poised to only get stronger.

Rookie defense tackle Shemar Turner was on the sidelines for the preseason opener as he continues to nurse his ankle injury. He went down on the first day of training camp with his status for Week 1 looking bleak. However, the Bears are now growing optimistic about Turner making a return sooner rather than later.

The defensive tackle went through a long workout with trainers prior to the preseason matchup. Their assessment was that Turner now has a real chance of making his NFL debut in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

“While Caleb Williams and the offensive skill players who didn’t play were warming up for their scripted throwing session, defensive tackle Shemar Turner (ankle), guard Bill Murray (ankle) and offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie (leg) went through an extended workout period with athletic trainers,” Biggs wrote.

“Turner looked pretty good and the hope now is that he could be back in action for the start of the season,” Biggs continued. “It was deemed to be at least a four-week injury when he was hurt on the first day of training camp.”

What Shemar Turner offers Chicago Bears

Turner was originally selected by the Bears with the No. 62 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He played all over the defensive line during his four years at Texas A&M. While Chicago may unleash that skillset eventually, they’re at least beginning Turner’s NFL career at defensive tackle.

Over 43 total games with the Aggies, Turner put up 115 tackles, 24 for a loss, 10 sacks and three forced fumbles. During the 2023 campaign, he set new career-highs with 11 tackles for a loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles. He was named Second-team All-SEC for his efforts.

But for all his potential, Turner is entering a crowded defensive tackle room on the Bears. Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dexter should both start while Andrew Billings and Turner operate as backups. Allen is sure to change up his rotation, giving opposing offenses numerous different looks. By the end of his rookie season, the Bears want to at least have a strong understanding of how to use Turner as a defensive tackle.

Getting back on the gridiron is the first step of the plan. Whether or not Turner plays in Week 2 of the preseason is yet to be seen. But his arrow is pointing up as the Bears trudge towards the regular season.

Chicago Bears: Three winners from preseason opener Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE