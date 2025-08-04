Chicago Bears defense dominating training camp as clear leader emerges

As Ben Johnson took over as Chicago Bears head coach, there were expected to be some offensive speed bumps along the way. But at Sunday’s Family Fest, fans saw the Bears defense come away as clear winners.

Chicago’s offense as a whole, ‘looked sloppy,’ per Johnson. Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter drove D’Andre Swift back for a sack in red zone drills. Both Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo recorded sacks while Grady Jarrett broke up a run play and Jaquan Brisker stopped a pair of passes, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. It was just one practice, but it was clear Chicago’s defense was in the driver’s seat.

While that does spark some doubt on the offense, it also means the defense is cooking with gas. Specifically, Johnson highlighted Sweat for his effort on and off the gridiron. As the Bears build their new-look defense, it is clear Johnson views the pass rusher as a key leader, via the team’s Sunday press conference.

“I can’t say I see a different player,” Johnson said of coaching Sweat vs. playing against him on the Detroit Lions. “I’ve just gotten to know him and I’m thrilled with who he is as a person. I think he brings his lunch pail to work every day from the spring time to since we started camp. He’s not afraid to be a little more vocal and talk some noise, which I appreciate. I’m really happy with where he’s at right now.”

What Montez Sweat offers Chicago Bears

The Bears acquired Sweat in a trade with the Washington Commanders during the 2023 season. Chicago almost immediately signed him to a four-year, $72 million extension. Seeing as Sweat had recorded 35.5 sacks over his five years with the Commanders, it seemed as if the Bears were getting a true building block to build their pass rush around.

On one hand they have, as Sweat has lead Chicago in sacks his two years with the team. However, that has meant just six and 5.5 respectively. Sweat surpassed those numbers in all but one year in Washington. Outside of that 2021 season, the defensive end made no fewer than seven sacks, hitting nine in 2020. Sweat was even named to the Pro Bowl during his split season in 2023, recording a career-high 12.5 total.

As Chicago prepares for the 2025 season, the franchise is expecting Sweat to revert to his standout pass rushing ways. The Bears added both Jarrett and Odeyingbo, which means opposing offensive lines can’t solely focus on Sweat. With an easier path to the quarterback, a rise in production from Sweat becomes clear.

Furthermore, Sweat will now be playing in a much more aggressive scheme under defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. Players like Carl Granderson and Chase Young have impressed under his tutelage. Now, Allen has a Pro Bowl caliber player in Sweat to work with.

Eventually, Johnson and the Bears want to see their offense dominating practices. But if Sweat keeps up his torrid play, it’ll be difficult to stop Chicago’s defensive front.

