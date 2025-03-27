Chicago Bears go heavy defense in ESPN’s latest mock draft

The Chicago Bears hold a pivotal selection at No. 10 in the 2025 NFL Draft. Not just for their organization, but for how the rest of the first round will pan out.

It seemed obvious Chicago would target offensive line before free agency. But then they traded for guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney before signing center Drew Dalman. Ok, then the Bears can draft defense. But Chicago also signed defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. They could go skill position player, but taking a running back or tight end at No. 10 may be too rich for Chicago’s blood.

Not in Matt Miller of ESPN’s latest mock draft. He has the Bears selecting Jeanty at No. 10. But what may be more interesting is the picks that follow.

Including No. 10, Chicago holds four picks insider the top 75. And outside of Jeanty, Miller has the Bears using all of them on defense. Defensive tackle Kenneth Grant goes at No. 39, safety Xavier Watts follows at No. 41 and cornerback Jacob Parrish concludes the second and third round trio at No. 72.

Chicago Bears stock up the defense

Despite signing Jarrett to a $43.5 million contract, Miller still sees Grant as a key addition for the Bears. Chicago has been aggressive in beefing up their trenches. Grant gives the team another strong force to help clog up holes in the middle.

“The Bears added Grady Jarrett in free agency, but they could use a 1-technique who can collapse pockets and push the pile in the run game,” Miller wrote. “The 331-pound Grant would fill that need with his elite quickness and tools.”

“He has the power to anchor in the run game and the movement necessarily to slip past blockers as a pass rusher,” Miller continued. “Grant is also elite at knocking down passes, with 11 pass breakups over the past two seasons. The Bears are better on the line now than when the offseason began, but Grant would raise their ceiling even more.”

Grant spent three years at Michigan, appearing in 41 games. The lineman amassed 69 tackles, 12 of them being for a loss, 6.5 sacks and an interception. Grant won a national championship with the Wolverines in 2023 before being named Third-team All-American in 2024.

Kevin Byard is entering his contract season while Jaquan Brisker missed most of the year with a concussion. Both are slated to start assuming they’re healthy. But the Bears will need to soon consider the future of their secondary. And Watts could give Chicago a strong building block to work with.

“Free safety Kevin Byard III’s leadership is key in Chicago, but he is entering his age-32 season,” Miller wrote. “So it’s time for the Bears to think about a replacement like Watts, who collected 16 interceptions over the past two seasons and won the Bronko Nagurski Award in 2023.”

Watts spent five years at Notre Dame, appearing in 55 games. He made 188 tackles, 18 passes defended and 13 interceptions. Watts led the country with seven picks in 2023 and followed it up with another six in 2024. He was named a Consensus All-American in 2024 after winning the Bronco Nagurski Trophy and being a Unanimous All-American in 2023.

Neither Jaylon Johnson nor Kyler Gordon’s spots are being questioned in the cornerback room. However, Tyrique Stevenson is on the hot seat after some inconsistent play. He’s entering the year as the starter and Chicago is hopeful he can take a step forward. But Parrish gives the Bears another option at the position.

“The cornerback position occupied by Tyrique Stevenson could be up for grabs soon,” Miller wrote. “Parrish is a fast, feisty corner who has inside/outside ability.”

Parrish appeared in 38 games over his three years with Kansas State. The cornerback made 108 tackles, 19 passes defended and five interceptions. With four picks in 2023, Parrish could give Chicago’s secondary the playmaking ability the unit requires.

Ashton Jeanty leads the way

While the Bears massively upgraded their defense in Miller’s mock, it all started with Jeanty at No. 10. As Ben Johnson steps into his new role as head coach, he is going to want playmakers on offense. And there may be no better one in the 2025 class than Jeanty.

“This is a best-case scenario for the Bears. Jeanty can do the same things Jahmyr Gibbs did for Ben Johnson’s offense in Detroit, but with more power,” Miller wrote. “Jeanty is an elite contact balance runner who does not go down on first contact. He can create his own rushing lanes and has the speed to produce chunk plays. Jeanty is also a good receiving back, with 43 catches for five touchdowns in 2023 before Boise State’s offense switched to a run-heavy approach in 2024.”

“Jeanty led the FBS with 2,750 all-purpose yards and could team with D’Andre Swift to give the Bears a fearsome run game,” Miller concluded. “That, along with an interior offensive line that was bolstered with the acquisitions of guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and center Drew Dalman, can further aid second-year quarterback Caleb Williams’ development.”

Jeanty finished as a the Heisman Trophy runner-up after gaining an FBS-leading 2,601 rushing yards and scoring 29 touchdowns in his final season at Boise State. The running back was named the Maxwell, Doak Walker and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose award winner while also earning Unanimous All-American honors.

Any team drafting Jeanty is expecting to get a day one difference maker at running back. And that’s exactly what the Boise State star would be on the Bears under Johnson.

