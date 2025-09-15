It’s only week two, but it already feels like rock bottom. The Chicago Bears put on a very embarrassing performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. While head coach Ben Johnson and the offense struggled badly, the defense was, without a doubt, the biggest concern of the game.

The Bears’ defense got flat-out destroyed on every level during Sunday’s game. The pass rush was non-existent. Lions quarterback Jared Goff seemed like he had 30 years to throw the ball multiple times. Goff threw for five touchdown passes, three of them were to Amon Ra St-Brown. Dennis Allen’s defense gave up a total of 511 yards during Sunday’s abysmal loss.

The team was also unable to stop the run game, giving up 177 rushing yards. The defense kept the Bears out of the game completely, giving up an embarrassing 52 points. Jaylon Johnson and TJ Edwards both returned from their respective injuries; however, both went down and left the game early. The team has also been without starting slot corner Kyler Gordon for the first two games of the season.

The Chicago Bears’ defense has given up 73 points in their last five quarters of football

According to Bill Zimmerman, the Bears’ defense has given up an embarrassing amount of yards and points since the fourth quarter of Week 1’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The team has given up 674 yards and 73 points in the last four quarters of football. This is unacceptable for a team that should be contending for a playoff spot.

The Bears have given up 694 yards of offense and 73 points in their last 5 quarters. — Bill Zimmerman (@BillTZimmerman) September 14, 2025

The defense, through two games, ranks last in the NFL in passer rating and touchdown percentage. They also rank near the bottom of the league in multiple other categories.

Chicago Bears Pass Defense Ranks Success Rate: 29th

Passer Rating: 32nd

Comp%: 29th

Yards per attempt: 31st

Yards per completion: 30th

YAC per reception: 30th

TD%: 32nd

INT%: 10th

Pressure Rate: 19th

Sack Rate: 16th pic.twitter.com/tFjJ8fEWCO — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) September 15, 2025

Multiple starters have not lived up to any expectations

Multiple key players on the Bears’ defense have been off to brutal starts. Montez Sweat and the defensive line failed badly on Sunday. The defensive line could not pressure Jared Goff at all, giving him so much time to throw. The defense was also unable to stop the Lions’ run game at all.

Regarding the secondary, Tyrique Stevenson had the worst showing. Stevenson got burned early in the first quarter and was picked apart by Jared Goff on multiple occasions. The Bears’ cornerback was unable to cover St Brown and gave up multiple big plays and touchdowns. Since the Washington Hail Mary, Stevenson hasn’t been the same. It might be time for the Bears to consider starting Nashon Wright over him.

Dennis Allen needs to figure his defense out. While he is not entirely at fault for the loss, he needs to get this defense going. If the Bears’ defense continues to play this badly, they might not even win five games this season.

Considering the Bears have the fifth most expensive defense, this could very well fall on general manager Ryan Poles. The defense needs to get it together for Week 3.