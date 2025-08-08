Trending
Chicago Bears defense steals show in Miami Dolphins joint practice

Dan FappianoBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago Bears Dennis Allen
Dennis Allen at Chicago Bears training camp - Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With head coach Ben Johnson resting numerous starters for the Chicago Bears’ preseason opener, Friday’s joint practice with the Miami Dolphins came with a heightened sense of important. The Bears’ defense certainly got Johnson’s message.

Of course in a training camp practice, everything must be taken with a grain of salt. Even with how serious Friday’s session was, both the Bears and Dolphins are focused on development above all else. Still, Chicago’s first matchup against opposing live competition was extremely telling of how far the defense has come.

Safety Kevin Byard played a big role in that success, picking off Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a tipped passes. While there are still questions surrounding the Bears’ offense, Friday’s session made it clear that the defense has shown vast improvements entering the 2025 campaign.

“I think if we play like we practiced today, we’re going to be pretty good,” Byard said, via Adam Hoge of CHGO.

Chicago Bears defensive standouts 

Kevin Byard at Chicago Bears training camp
Kevin Byard at Chicago Bears training camp – Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Bears were without top cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon on Friday due to injury. Yet, they had no problem with takeovers. Safety Jaquan Brisker and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds both came away with picks. Edmunds even took his to the house.

Brisker also came away with a sack, as did Montez Sweat. Throughout practice, the Bears consistently brought pressure to the Dolphins’ offense. Beat reporters for both teams consistently sang Chicago’s defensive graces.

Ultimately, this was still just one training camp session. The Dolphins didn’t have their entire offense out there. The Bears have had down practice sessions as well and it’d be unfair to say that will define their season. Friday just highlighted how strong Chicago could be if everything is firing on all cylinders.

Johnson wanted his team to be aggressive and treat the joint practice like a real game. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen delivered, putting forward numerous attacking fronts. When Johnson and Gordon get back into the fold, things will only get scarier in the secondary. But Brisker has been impressive and both Sweat and Edmunds have held things down in their respective areas of the field.

Sunday’s preseason matchup will see many of these defensive stars rest. But if the Bears remain dominant on defense, it’ll be a testament to just how deep the unit goes.

Chicago Bears Jaquan Brisker
Jaquan Brisker at Chicago Bears training camp – Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

