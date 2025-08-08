Chicago Bears defense steals show in Miami Dolphins joint practice

With head coach Ben Johnson resting numerous starters for the Chicago Bears’ preseason opener, Friday’s joint practice with the Miami Dolphins came with a heightened sense of important. The Bears’ defense certainly got Johnson’s message.

Of course in a training camp practice, everything must be taken with a grain of salt. Even with how serious Friday’s session was, both the Bears and Dolphins are focused on development above all else. Still, Chicago’s first matchup against opposing live competition was extremely telling of how far the defense has come.

Safety Kevin Byard played a big role in that success, picking off Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a tipped passes. While there are still questions surrounding the Bears’ offense, Friday’s session made it clear that the defense has shown vast improvements entering the 2025 campaign.

“I think if we play like we practiced today, we’re going to be pretty good,” Byard said, via Adam Hoge of CHGO.

#Bears safety Kevin Byard on today's practice against the Dolphins: "I think if we play like we practiced today, we're going to be pretty good." — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 8, 2025

Chicago Bears defensive standouts

The Bears were without top cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon on Friday due to injury. Yet, they had no problem with takeovers. Safety Jaquan Brisker and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds both came away with picks. Edmunds even took his to the house.

Tua Tagovailoa was intercepted by Bears’ Tremaine Edmunds in red zone Three INTs for Tua today Entered today with one in all of training camp — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 8, 2025

Tremaine Edmunds picks off Tua in the red zone and runs it back for what would have been a pick 6. That’s Tua’s third interception today. pic.twitter.com/FB7lJq8ZfK — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 8, 2025

2 BIG plays by the Bears at the same time on both fields! Tyson Bagent connects with Colston Loveland for a long touchdown. In stride with yards after the catch. Jaquan Brisker interception on Tua and takes back the other way. Crowd went wild for both! — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 8, 2025

Brisker also came away with a sack, as did Montez Sweat. Throughout practice, the Bears consistently brought pressure to the Dolphins’ offense. Beat reporters for both teams consistently sang Chicago’s defensive graces.

Great period for the Bears defense just now. – CB Tyrique Stevenson blew up a screen with a hard hit on Jaylen Waddle who stayed down for a bit. – DT Gervon Dexter TFL – DE Montez Sweat sack – S Jaquan Brisker blitz and sack — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 8, 2025

Practice over. #Bears defense wins the day. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 8, 2025

Anyone who tells you the Dolphins offense looked good today is a flat out liar. It’s been BAD. Very bad. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 8, 2025

Ultimately, this was still just one training camp session. The Dolphins didn’t have their entire offense out there. The Bears have had down practice sessions as well and it’d be unfair to say that will define their season. Friday just highlighted how strong Chicago could be if everything is firing on all cylinders.

Johnson wanted his team to be aggressive and treat the joint practice like a real game. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen delivered, putting forward numerous attacking fronts. When Johnson and Gordon get back into the fold, things will only get scarier in the secondary. But Brisker has been impressive and both Sweat and Edmunds have held things down in their respective areas of the field.

Sunday’s preseason matchup will see many of these defensive stars rest. But if the Bears remain dominant on defense, it’ll be a testament to just how deep the unit goes.

