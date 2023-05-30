The Chicago Bears did not draft an edge rusher in the 2023 NFL Draft and it seems they still have a lot of faith left in one of their top breakout players from 2021.

According to one report, the Chicago Bears defensive end Trevis Gipson could very well be poised for a bounce-back season in 2023.

“They like him a lot,” a league source with knowledge of the Chicago Bears’ thinking told Heavy, on the condition of anonymity to speak freely. “That’s why they drafted interior help rather than taking an EDGE rusher.” “I’d think if he can get somewhere between 7.0 and double-digit sacks,” said a source,”

Gipson struggled in the new scheme in 2022 after posting an 87.0 pass-rushing grade in 2021. But a part of that was because he was double-teamed a lot more in 2022 than he was in 2021.

“The fact that opposing offenses double-teamed Gipson nearly as often as the likes of Za’Darius Smith and Aidan Hutchinson, underscores just how impactful he is as a pass-rusher.”

If Gipson is helped out by having DeMarcus Walker on the other side of the defense all the better for the Bears. Add to it the better talent across the board added in the defensive tackle rotation and the hope is Gipson could be poised to cash in with a long-term contract extension as he heads into the final year of his contract.

