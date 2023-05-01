Chicago Bears: 5 incredible defensive ends to target in post draft free agency

There will be a lot of defensive tackles entering the Chicago Bears rookie minicamp this week. The Bears prioritized the interior part of the line as they drafted three defensive tackles. General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus hope to plug the run and improve a unit that was the worst pass-rushing team in the league last season. But they have to work to do on the edges.

The Chicago Bears need a few DEs

The Bears didn’t draft a defensive end. Poles said he couldn’t address every need the team has this offseason, and the team will look to improve the position in the future, possibly even in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bears could trade for a defensive end this offseason. But the team has the cash to spend on one of the top defensive ends left in free agency if Poles wants to go that route for this season. Here are the top five options for the Bears at defensive end in free agency.

1. Leonard Floyd

Floyd should be a recognizable name for Chicago readers. The Bears picked him in the first round of the 2016 draft. Floyd didn’t play his best football for the Bears, failing to record more than seven sacks in a season during his four years with the team. He’s played much better since he joined the Los Angeles Rams after the Bears released him. Floyd has earned 29 sacks in three seasons with the Rams.

One issue, Floyd is an outside linebacker. He used as an edge rusher in 3-4 systems. The Bears would have to risk a contract on Floyd, hoping he could revamp his skills once again to fit Eberflus’ system. Poles and Eberflus weren’t with the Bears organization when Floyd was drafted, so they have no emotional ties there to want to bring him back to Chicago.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE