Former All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and return specialist Devin Duvernay signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears back in March. The former third-round pick spent his first three seasons in Jacksonville and spent the 2024 season with Baltimore.

Duvernay was signed primarily to return punts and kicks for the Bears. Duvernay was also signed to add some more depth to Ben Johnson’s stacked wide receiver core. Chicago already has a loaded group of pass catchers, including DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Tyler Scott.

The core will likely be led by Moore and Odunze on the outside, with Burden playing in the slot. Duvernay seems to be competing with Zaccheaus and Scott for the wide receiver four spot on the roster, and it seems he has a good shot at being a primary backup for the receiving core.

According to a new report on X, the former All-Pro has been turning heads in every practice since OTAs began.

Devin Duvernay has been impressing many at Chicago Bears OTAs

According to Chicago Sports Network’s Clay Harbor, Duvernay had a really good practice during Tuesday’s first practice at mandatory OTAs. Harbor also mentioned that during every practice that has been open to the media, Duvernay has impressed many by making multiple impressive plays.

With Duvernay impressing many at OTAs, it will be interesting to see how the wide receiver room shakes up when training camp opens in July. It would not be surprising if there is an open competition between Duvernay, Scott, and Zaccheaus for the fourth wide receiver spot.

A speedy receiver like Duvernay should be able to fit into Ben Johnson’s offense fast. The Bears’ head coach will definitely find creative ways to use him in the offense. Hopefully, Duvernay can keep making plays and create some good chemistry with Caleb Williams during these practices.

