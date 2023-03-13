The Chicago Bears and Right Tackle Mike McGlinchey are working on a deal, both sides hope to get a deal done.

UPDATE: The Broncos have agreed to a deal with McGlinchey:

RT Mike McGlinchey is expected to sign with the Denver Broncos, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 13, 2023

The Chicago Bears are hitting the ground running in free agency after already acquiring LB T.J. Edwards, they now turn their focus on to former 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey.

The Chicago Bears are targeting RT Mike McGlinchey. The two sides are talking and hoping to get a deal done, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 13, 2023

Dianna Russini of ESPN.com, reports that the two sides are hoping to get a deal done soon. Reports have speculated that the Bears were going to be in on McGlinchey as soon as Free Agency started and this looks to be the case.

McGlinchey, 28, is a five year player who played all 17 games last season for San Francisco, received a pff.com grade of 71.5. The Notre Dame grad would be an upgrade over their current tackle situation, so it’s sounds like the rumor is heating up.

