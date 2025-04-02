As new head coach Ben Johnson prepares to implement his explosive offense on the Chicago Bears, the spotlight has been on quarterback Caleb Williams. However, he isn’t the only playmaker on Chicago’s offense.

When Williams drops back to pass, one of his top targets will be DJ Moore. Their connection was evident in Moore’s second season with the Bears, as he received a team-high 140 targets in 2024. If Johnson’s offense works the way the Bears are hoping, the wide receiver should be in for an even bigger year in 2025.

With the Bears getting plenty of hype for their offseason moves, the fantasy football community has begun to take notice. In Mike Clay of ESPN’s top 55 fantasy wide receiver rankings, Moore came in at No. 13. With Williams’ projected growth as a sophomore, Moore’s fantasy arrow is only pointing up.

“Moore has emerged as one of the league’s most reliable and consistent players, having missed only two games in his seven-year career while finishing each of the past six seasons as a top-25 fantasy receiver,” Clay wrote. “Working in a crowded Chicago WR room with a rookie QB last season, Moore did see a dip in fantasy output (from ninth in PPG in 2023 to 28th in 2024), but he was still very productive, finishing ninth among WRs in targets and receptions.”

“Moore did improve dramatically in the second half of the season (11.1 fantasy PPG during Weeks 1-10, but 17.3 in eight games once OC Shane Waldron was fired), which is notable as Ben Johnson takes over the offense,” Clay continued. “Entering his age-28 season, Moore is a fine WR2 target and a career year is very possible if Caleb Williams makes a Year 2 leap.”

DJ Moore’s run with Chicago Bears

The Bears acquired Moore in the trade that eventually landed Bryce Young with the Carolina Panthers. Ironically, that same trade brought Williams to Chicago. Ever since coming to the Windy City, Moore has developed into the team’s top receiving option.

He set new career-highs in receiving yards (1,354) and touchdowns (eight) in his first season with the Bears. Year two saw him break his reception record with 98. Overall, Moore’s two years in Chicago have seen him produce 194 catches for 2,330 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Alongside his 98 grabs in 2024, Moore had 966 yards and six touchdowns. By a pure statistical standpoint it was a down year for him. But it was a down year for the entire Bears’ offense, as Chicago finished dead last in total offense, averaging just 284.6 YPG. And still, Moore almost broke 1,000 yards receiving.

Now entering his third year, the receiver will be preparing for an entirely different scheme under Johnson. He’ll still be in a featured role, playing for an offense with a real sense of structure. And if Williams continues developing under Johnson, Moore will be one of the biggest players to reap the benefits. Well, and fantasy football players that is.

Reasons for Chicago Bears passing attack optimism

Based on their total offense stat, it’s not a shock that Chicago finished second-to-last in the pass game, averaging 181.5 yards per game. It’s hard for Moore or any receiver to be a fantasy marvel under those conditions. While the Bears won’t look like the Detroit Lions – at least not in year one – it’s important to note that Johnson helped that franchise finish second in passing in 2024, averaging 263.2 YPG.

Detroit had two receivers eclipse the 1,000 yard receiving mark in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Based on how the Bears are structured, Moore would fill the Brown role. Seeing as the receiver had 115 catches for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2024, Moore would certainly take on the responsibility.

But there is only so much Moore can do. He can run all the right routes and beat every defender, but if Chicago doesn’t have enough time to get him the ball, it won’t matter. The Bears massively bulked up their offensive line for that right, ensuring Williams stays upright in the pocket. If Williams has more time – and doesn’t hold onto the ball too long – Moore should be available for a large chunk gain.

The pieces all still need to come together, optimism will only get you so far. But in terms of fantasy football, Moore’s ceiling has been massively raised entering 2025.

