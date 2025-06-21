Chicago Bears’ DJ Moore not only receiver flying up fantasy football draft boards

If fantasy football players were to target a Chicago Bears wide receiver, DJ Moore would likely be their top choice due to his alpha status in the offense. However, he isn’t the only Bears wide receiver drawing fantasy football buzz before training camp.

Rome Odunze didn’t live up to the hype after going No. 9 overall in 2024. However, he was a top 10 pick for a reason. And, all of Chicago’s offense was in complete disarray. Odunze is still expected to command a sizable role in the offense and be a trusted target for quarterback Caleb Williams.

When it comes to fantasy football, Odunze’s average draft position will be lower than Moore’s based on 2024 production. Still, entering head coach Ben Johnson’s first year at the helm, Odunze is Michael Fabiano of Sports Illustrated’s favorite fantasy football option.

“Odunze showed some flashes of potential last season, scoring 20-plus points in two games despite being third in the wideout pecking order behind DJ Moore and Keenan Allen,” Fabiano wrote. “With Allen and his 8.1 targets per game average no longer in the mix, Odunze should see his target share rise significantly in Year 2. The Bears also added help for Williams along the offensive line, so he should be better protected and have more time to find his young teammate in 2025. Odunze could be a great fantasy draft bargain.”

Chicago Bears counting on Rome Odunze

During his rookie season, Odunze caught 54 passes for 734 yards and three touchdowns. His numbers may have not jumped off the page, but the receiver did get a hefty 101 targets thrown his way. As he chemistry with Williams continues to develop, those targets will turn into receptions and overall more production.

Furthermore, Fabiano makes a great point when speaking about Keenan Allen’s departure. He led the team with seven receiving touchdowns, adding 70 receptions and 744 yards. Somebody has to catch those passes, and potentially more if Johnson’s plans come to fruition.

Odunze has already received rave reviews from his head coach. While the pads weren’t on, he impressed during minicamp. Once training camp begins, he’ll be given a true opportunity to prove himself to Johnson and company. If he is as strong of a fit in the offense as Johnson is hoping for, a breakout is entirely possible.

But like everyone on the Bears, the receiver will need to produce before anything is set in stone. Everyone has been focused on Williams’ struggles, but Odunze needs to live up to his top 10 pick hype as well.

Ben Johnson’s passing attack

In his final season with the Detroit Lions, Johnson helped the team finish second in passing, averaging 263.2 yards per game. Perhaps most impressive to Odunze is that fact that Johnson was able to get numerous different pass catchers involved.

The biggest red flag to Odunze or or any Bears pass catcher is the fact there are so many mouths to feed. Moore, Odunze, Luther Burden, Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet all need to catch the ball. How would a single receiver shine on a week-to-week basis?

During the 2024 campaign, both Amon-Ra St. Brown (1,263) and Jameson Williams (1,001) broke 1,000 yards receiving. They had 12 and seven touchdowns respectively. And that’s with tight end Sam LaPorta adding 726 yards and seven touchdowns of his own. Five different Lions had at least 390 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

Odunze should command a large role in the offense, putting a 1,000 yard season in sight. Fitting into Johnson’s offense like a glove would immediately silence any doubters remaining.

