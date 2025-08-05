Chicago Bears chomping at bit for Miami Dolphins training camp opportunity

On Friday, the Chicago Bears will host the Miami Dolphins for their first joint practice prior to their Week 1 preseason matchup. Head coach Ben Johnson has stated that he’ll be looking at the practice much like he would a live game situation. Many of those on the Bears are now following in his footsteps.

Ultimately, Chicago’s biggest wish is ending the week healthy. All of the offseason hype would pop like a balloon should a serious injury concern. But now playing against live competition, Johnson will get a better understanding of his team. It’ll be easier to make roster decisions and smooth out the depth chart knowing what each player looks like against an actual opponent.

For every player on the roster, their practice on Friday and preseason opener is their best opportunity to make a strong first impression on Johnson. Clearly these joint practices hold heavy weight in his book. Both right tackle Darnell Wright and pass rusher Dayo Odeyingbo understand the significance and are chomping at the bit to line up across from the Dolphins, via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune.

“It’s going against some different faces, some different types of athletes. It’s seeing how similar things translate with different schemes,” Wright said. “That’s probably the biggest thing.”

“They can be intense,” Odeyingbo added. “You’re kind of defending your home turf, especially in this situation. They can be a little chippy. Everybody is excited to get to go against someone else — and someone you’re not trying to look out for because it’s not your teammate.”

What to watch during Chicago Bears-Miami Dolphins joint practice

All eyes will be on quarterback Caleb Williams during all training camp practices. His performance throughout camp has hit both major highs and lows. If he is shows a strong level of improvement against the Dolphins, it’d be extremely telling of his progress under Johnson.

Elsewhere on the offense, left tackle will continue to be the biggest question mark. Braxton Jones, Kiran Amegadjie and Ozzy Trapilo have all been splitting first-team reps. How they stack up against a team that wants to get to the quarterback will go a long way to deciding the competition. Furthermore, rookies Luther Burden and Colston Loveland still need to get acclimated to the offense while the running back room is still being configured. Any skill position player could rise up the depth chart with impressive play against the Dolphins.

On the flip side, Chicago is still figuring out their pass rush situation. Odeyingbo will play a massive role next to Montez Sweat, but is former fifth-rounder Austin Booker enough off the edge? The same can be asked for fourth-rounder Ruben Hyppolite at linebacker. Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards are leading the way, but can the unheralded rookie really earn an immediate prominent role? Then there is the starting role next to cornerback Jaylon Johnson. Right now, Tyrique Stevenson has a stranglehold on the job. But he’ll need to impress Johnson and company to maintain it.

While expectations should be tempered a bit simply because it’s the preseason, the Bears are taking their matchup against the Dolphins seriously. It’ll be a major step for Johnson in his Chicago tenure. The practice and game will also help define the team’s roster heading into the regular season.

