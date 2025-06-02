Chicago Bears expected to dominate key aspect of Ben Johnson’s scheme

With Ben Johnson becoming the next Chicago Bears head coach, the offense is expected to take a massive leap forward. If quarterback Caleb Williams adapts to Johnson’s plan as expected, the Bears will look much different when passing the ball in 2025.

During Williams’ rookie campaign, Chicago ranked 31 in passing, averaging just 181.5 yards per game. In turn, Johnson’s Detroit Lions ranked second, averaging 263.2 YPG. It’ll take time for the Bears to get to that level, but it’s at least a sign of Johnson’s expectations for the franchise.

The head coach is sure to bring plenty of new offensive schemes to Chicago in 2025 and beyond. Still, Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus argues the Bears will be at their best when in 11 personnel – one running back, one tight end, three wide receivers.

“During his three years as Detroit’s offensive coordinator, Johnson utilized 11 personnel at a slightly below-average rate,” Wasserman wrote. “When his offense did line up in 11 personnel, though, it was nearly unstoppable. From 2022 to 2024, the Lions led the league in team PFF offense grade when in 11 personnel while ranking second in yards per play and EPA per play.”

Keys for Chicago Bears success

Wasserman goes on to explain how important run blocking is to succeeding on offense. If the defense is focused on a bruising run game, there will be more opportunities for big plays down field. Having a stout offensive line next to a prepared tight end would only give the Bears a more dynamic offense.

“One of the narrower, yet crucial data points that contributed to that success is that Detroit also tied for the league lead in those seasons with a 79.9 PFF run-blocking grade in 11 personnel,” Wasserman continued. “That’s extremely important, because there is only one tight end on the field in any given alignment and the burden on the five offensive linemen to win their matchups is even greater.”

Using the exact same data, the Bears ranked 25 in 2024. To help remedy the issue, Chicago traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson before signing center Drew Dalman in free agency. Overall, all three give Williams a much more formidable front entering the 2025 campaign.

Johnson will largely be judged in his Bears debut by how much the offense improves. Relying on 11 personnel could be the easiest and quickest way to get Chicago back on track.

Luther Burden gives Bears elite trio

With DJ Moore and Rome Odunze on their roster, the Bears already had a ferocious wide receiver duo. However, adding Luther Burden in the second-round of the NFL Draft gives Chicago an even more explosive trio.

Burden did most of his work in the slot at Missouri, and he’ll likely occupy a similar role with the Bears. Over his three years with the Tigers, the receiver caught 192 passes for 2,263 yards and 21 touchdowns. He broke out as a junior, setting career-highs across the board with 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. Burden was named First-team All-SEC in 2022 and 2023.

The receiver was considered arguably the best ‘after-the-catch’ receiver in the 2025 class. Johnson will undoubtedly be looking for ways to scheme Burden into open space. That task will be made easier with Moore and Odunze occupying so much of the outside cornerback’s attention.

Burden was a bit of a surprise pick, simply because Chicago had so much talent in their receiving room already. But Johnson nor the Bears are complaining. The head coach is trying to help Chicago reach new heights in 2025. Burden’s playmaking ability will be at the center of the team’s offensive revival.

