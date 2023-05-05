The Chicago Bears will be without one offensive lineman for their rookie minicamp this weekend they were expecting to participate as of Thursday. The Bears’ offensive and defensive lines were expected to be an exciting feature during the minicamp after general manager Ryan Poles put extra emphasis on the trenches with the first three out of four picks he made in last week’s draft. However, it looks like one member of the offensive line won’t be in attendance.

A Chicago Bears OL won’t be a minicamp this weekend

According to multiple reports, offensive center Doug Kramer won’t participate with the Bears this weekend. Kramer is still on the Bears’ roster.

Bears rookie minicamp takes place today and tomorrow with the first practice at 12:20 p.m. There are 62 players on the roster for rookie camp. One change: 2022 6th round OL Doug Kramer will not be participating this weekend. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) May 5, 2023

Kramer was a sixth-round pick from the 2022 class. He was placed on injured reserve last August after sustaining a lower leg injury. It was not immediately clear why Kramer would not practice this weekend. Reports came out Thursday he would be available this weekend. Kramer’s status changed Friday morning.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected] To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE